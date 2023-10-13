Abu Dhabi, UAE: In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Emirates Foundation’s Board of Directors, Emirates Foundation has signed an agreement with PureHealth to establish the PureHeroes platform, dedicated to managing volunteerism in the country’s healthcare sector in cooperation with relevant stakeholders and entities.

The strategic agreement was signed by Ahmed Al Shamsi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Foundation and Shaista Asif, Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth.

Under the agreement, both entities will contribute to developing and launching PureHeroes, agreeing on the required governance structure, authorities and support needed to operate, as well as providing the required resources, expertise and support to launch the platform.

PureHeroes will be a dedicated platform open to all healthcare professionals across the country including both the public and private sectors and will focus on building healthcare volunteering initiatives within the country. By identifying the needs and matching them with the appropriate skills, PureHeroes aims to be a valuable contributor to the community and the people of UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted the significance of the agreement in further improving quality of life and prioritising public health in the UAE in line with the vision of the wise leadership to ensure a sustainable and healthy environment for everyone.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Emirates Foundation’s Board of Directors, said: “The agreement contributes to Emirates Foundation’s goals towards building strategic partnerships with public and private sectors to promote social responsibility and achieve integration, thereby boosting development in the UAE. We will continue to support all the positive ideas and projects that can give back to society and promote a culture of volunteerism.”

Ahmed Al Shamsi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Foundation said: “As it continues to contribute to the economic, social and human capital development in the UAE, Emirates Foundation is honoured and proud to form this ground breaking collaboration with PureHealth, who are true innovators in their field. This agreement represents and recognises the potential for cooperation across various social work domains to achieve strategic objectives. With complementary expertise and capabilities, PureHeroes is an investment in the future of the people of the UAE.

“The new platform PureHeroes aligns with the UAE Government's vision to prioritise the wellbeing of the people as the true wealth of society. It also underscores the importance of collaborative efforts between government and non-government institutions to realise these objectives.”

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth said: “At PureHealth, we firmly believe in creating a profound impact that extends beyond the boundaries of healthcare. As the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, we recognise that our responsibility extends beyond delivering exceptional medical services and solutions. It's about actively engaging with our communities, listening to their needs, making a meaningful difference in their lives and contributing to their longevity. We look forward to inviting all healthcare professionals within the public and private sectors to sign up for this unique platform and join us in our mission as a driving force for this national initiative.”

-Ends-

About PureHealth

By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the UAE to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform, with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 25+ hospitals, 100+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centers, insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations at the forefront of healthcare, as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

Pure Health’s network of healthcare facilities across Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates comprises:

SEHA – Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

– One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE Daman – The National Health Insurance Company, the UAE’s leading health insurer

– The National Health Insurance Company, the UAE’s leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

– Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organization

– The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organization PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region.

– Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region. Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center – Specialist healthcare center focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine.

– Specialist healthcare center focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine. One Health – Sales, service support, and engineering network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment.

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae

For more information, please contact:

Mohamed Mostafa Saad ​

Senior Manager ‑ Marketing & Public Relations

mohamed.mostafa@purehealth.ae

Bedour Mossa

Public Relations Account Manager

APCO Worldwide

bmossa@apcoworldwide.com