UAE, Abu Dhabi: Emirates Foundation has officially launched the ‘SANID Championship 2023’ whereby volunteers from around the UAE will put their crisis response skills to the test.

The first two rounds of Stage 1 took place in Abu Dhabi and Ajman and saw the participation of 12 teams comprised of 115 passionate volunteers. The performance and skills of volunteers were evaluated by a panel of 22 emergency response experts. The third round will take place on 14 October at RAK Medical & Health Sciences University in Ras Al-Khaimah.

The SANID Championship is a special event held under the Emirates Foundation’s SANID Programme, the UAE’s emergency response volunteer programme. For three weeks, volunteers of many different nationalities from across the country will compete in teams to tackle timed challenges covering everything from First Aid – including handling bleeding, burns and fractures – to lifting and carrying victims, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), and fire extinguishing. At the end of the competition, the top three winning teams will be honoured in a trophy giving ceremony.

As well as fostering closer relationships between volunteers from around the country, the SANID Championship aims to further empower volunteers and enhance the skills needed to maintain the safety of local communities in case of a crisis.

“We are delighted to launch this year’s SANID Championship and have been gratified by the sheer number of participants and the passion and competitive spirit they have already shown. This exciting event highlights the transformative power of skill-based volunteering, which isn’t just about giving time, it's about giving back to UAE society and showcasing the best of who we are as a community,” Mohamed Al Hosani, Director of Programmes at Emirates Foundation, said.

Al Hosani added: “Through this competition, we aim to celebrate and instil a culture of volunteering, recognizing that it's not only the lifeblood of our communities but also a source of personal growth and fulfilment. As we progress through the competition stages, everyone will certainly have their skills tested to the limit, and I believe we are going to see some real ingenuity and talent shine through. Best of luck to all the teams taking part."

The final of the championship will take place on 21 October in Abu Dhabi with nine winning teams from the regional qualifiers competing for the top spot. After the finals, the first, second and third place winners will be announced in a special ceremony.

SANID Championship 2023 is being held in collaboration with the strategic partner the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority; hosting partners Fatima College of Health Sciences, RAK Medical and Health Sciences University and Ajman Creative Hub; SANID Programme’s partners Directorate General of Dubai Civil Defence, General Command of Civil Defence - Ras Al Khaimah, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services and Al Wahda Football Club; and Emirates Foundation’s partners Dolphin Energy, Oxy, Total Energies and Borealis.

About Emirates Foundation

Emirates Foundation was launched on 12 April 2005 as an initiative of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority and Chairman of Etihad Rail. Emirates Foundation is a national organization set up to facilitate public-private funded initiatives to unite social responsibility across the UAE, by implementing research-based programs that meet the country’s needs towards sustainable community development. The Foundation works with public and private sector partners to meet national goals, respond to society’s most pressing challenges and in the development of national competencies through digital smart platforms and defined through data-driven social needs.

About SANID

SANID (Arabic for ‘Support’) is the robust emergency response volunteer programme of the UAE. Launched in 2009, SANID draws on the strengths of proven international models, particularly the Swedish Civil Defence League and the US Citizen Corps. It unites volunteers throughout the UAE who share a sense of social and civic responsibility and prepares them to cope with national and international emergencies, thus demonstrating the readiness of the local community to manage any crisis situation.