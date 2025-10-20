The Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) announced the launch of the 24rd edition of its highly impactful annual campaign the "Clean UAE”. It is set to kick off on 6th December 2025 under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. In a year proudly dedicated to community spirit across the UAE, this campaign is a vivid reminder that progress begins with collective action.

This nationwide environmental campaign continues to unite thousands of volunteers, businesses, industries, non-government organisations and government bodies in a shared mission to protect the UAE’s natural landscape and promote a sustainable living culture. Mrs. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of EEG, said “In a year proudly dedicated to fostering the spirit of social solidarity across the UAE, this campaign serves as a reminder that progress begins with collective action. The Clean UAE brings together people from every walk of life, families, corporations, academic institutions and government organisations to protect what unites us all: our land, which we proudly call our home.”

Mrs. Habiba Al Mar’ashi added that the “Clean UAE” campaign will span across all seven emirates, engaging communities through large-scale cleanup and awareness activities. The campaign will kick off in Dubai on Saturday, 6th December and it will then move to Fujairah on Monday, December 8, then to Sharjah on Wednesday, December 10, followed by Ajman on Thursday, December 11, then to Umm Al Quwain on Saturday, December 13, and subsequently to Ras Al Khaimah on Monday, December 15, before concluding its activities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 16. Each location will host volunteers from corporates, academia and communities, all contributing to a cleaner, greener UAE.

EEG invites corporates, government entities, academic institutions and individuals to join hands in this impactful nation-wide initiative. By sponsoring or participating, organisations can demonstrate their commitment to sustainability and community engagement, gain media visibility and opportunities to strengthen their brand identity, and take part in on-ground clean-up and tree-planting activities that make a tangible difference.

“This is a call to action for every individual and organisation that believe in sustainability,” added Mrs. Al Mar’ashi. “Together, we can inspire a lasting and impactful change and strengthen the UAE’s culture of environmental stewardship.”

She stated that the “Clean UAE” campaign’s objectives go beyond cleanup activities, it aims to raise awareness about the environmental and health impacts of pollution, encourage recycling and waste reduction, promote the spirit of volunteerism and social responsibility and support national efforts to reduce carbon emissions and preserve natural habitats.

She added, “through the cooperation of federal and local governments, private sector partners and academic institutions. EEG continues to shape a movement that transcends cleanups, it strengthens the environmental and social fabric of the UAE.

EEG calls upon businesses, institutions, families and individuals to participate in this nationwide effort. Together, we can create a tangible positive impact, foster sustainable habits and build a legacy of environmental responsibility.

For sponsorship opportunities and to register as a participant, please contact us on: +9714 3448622 and through email: eeg@emirates.net.ae

About:

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the 1st environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).

For more information, contact us: email: eeg@emirates.net.ae; Tel: 04-3448622; Fax: 04-3448677 and please visit our bi-lingual website: www.eeg-uae.org; Follow us on LinkedIn, FB; Twitter & Instagram: @eegemirates.