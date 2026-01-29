Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Driving Company, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol (DRIVE), today announced robust financial results for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2025, reflecting strong revenue growth, improved profitability, and a resilient financial position.

Total revenues increased to AED 770 million in FY2025, up from AED 513 million in FY2024, representing a 50% year-on-year increase, driven by sustained demand across EDC’s core driver training operations and the continued expansion of its broader mobility portfolio.

Profit before tax rose by 30% to AED 403 million, compared to AED 310 million in the previous year, while net profit after tax increased by 23% to AED 346 million, up from AED 282 million in FY2024. EBITDA grew by 35% to AED 425 million, reflecting improved operational efficiency, disciplined cost management, and enhanced asset utilisation.

In light of the Company’s strong financial performance and cash generation, the Board of Directors recommended the distribution of cash dividends to shareholders at a rate of 20 fils per share for the 2025 financial year, subject to approval by the Company’s General Assembly.

These distributions represent 40% of the Company’s share capital and are equivalent to approximately 62% of the net profit for the year 2025, reflecting an increase of around 18% compared to the previous year. This underscores the strength of the Company’s financial position, delivers added value to shareholders, and reinforces their confidence in the sustainability of performance and future growth.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Khaled Al Shemeili, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Driving Company, said: “Our FY2025 results reflect the strength and resilience of EDC’s business model. The significant growth in revenues and profitability demonstrates our ability to scale operations efficiently while remaining focused on quality, road safety, and long-term value creation. We continue to invest in initiatives that strengthen our position as a leading integrated mobility services provider in the UAE.”

For his part, Dr. Ahmed Odeh, Chief Financial Officer of EDC, stated: “EDC delivered strong earnings growth and cash generation during the year, reinforcing our solid financial position. The improvement across all key financial indicators provides a strong platform to support future investments, strategic partnerships, and sustainable shareholder returns.”

At the end of 2025, Emirates Driving Company acquired a 22.5% stake in Mwasalat Holdings, which comprises a group of companies including Aman Public Transport, Aman Taxi, Autostrad, among others. The group operates a diversified fleet of more than 1,000 public and private transport buses, over 2,500 taxis, and more than 5,500 rental vehicles distributed across the UAE. In 2024, EDC also acquired a 51% stake in Excellence Premier Investment, which owns several companies, including Excellence Driving and Excellence Limousine.

In Q4 2025, Emirates Driving Company secured a strategic win through the award of a tender from the Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi to develop and operate next generation EV charging stations. To execute this initiative, the Group established Chargepoint EV Charging Stations Management and Operation L.L.C in Abu Dhabi as a dedicated subsidiary to oversee execution and delivery.

These partnerships and investments form part of EDC’s long-term strategy to establish a robust portfolio of smart mobility solutions, contributing to the advancement of safe and sustainable mobility across the UAE.

About Emirates Driving Company (EDC):

Founded in 2000, Emirates Driving Company (EDC) is the leading provider of driver education and pre-licensing training in Abu Dhabi and a trusted government partner in promoting safer roads. As the emirate’s premier driver training and road safety institute, EDC delivers a comprehensive traffic education system that supports Abu Dhabi’s rapid population growth and urban development.

The company has digitized its training curricula and is working to integrate augmented and virtual reality technologies to enhance the learning experience. EDC is also transitioning its large vehicle fleet to hybrid models. Additionally, the company’s joint quality committee with Abu Dhabi Police ensures that training programs and methodologies remain current and aligned with regulatory standards.

EDC plays a key role in the Abu Dhabi Road Safety Education Committee and contributes regularly to the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) with technical and educational expertise.

For more information, please visit www.edcad.ae