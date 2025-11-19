Telecommunications firm Telkom reported on Tuesday,18 November, a 16.4% rise in headline earnings per share (HEPS) driven by its data-led strategy.

Telkom, majority owned by the government, said its Heps - a key profit measure - rose to 305.6c in the six months ended 30 September, up from 191.5c a year earlier.

The firm's group revenue climbed 3.4% to R22.1bn ($1.28bn), boosted by mobile data revenue growth of 10.3% and fibre-related data revenue growth of 12.3%.

Data revenue increased by 7.9%, contributing a 59.1% share to total revenue.

"Our data-led strategy will continue to act as a catalyst for growth as we strengthen our unique position as the backbone of South Africa's digital future," group CEO Serame Taukobong said in a statement.

The group did not declare interim dividends.

