Dubai, UAE: As part of its 'UAE Develops with Kindness' campaign, Emirates Development Bank (EDB) has launched the nation’s first-ever AI lab dedicated to People of Determination at the Emirates Down Syndrome Association in Dubai, marking a significant step in advancing healthcare and technology in the country. This pioneering initiative reflects EDB’s commitment to supporting mission-critical sectors that drive national development and create a more resilient future for the UAE.

The opening ceremony was attended by H.E. Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, CEO of Emirates Development Bank, and H.E. Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Land Department and Acting Director General of Dubai Municipality, along with senior leaders and dignitaries from EDB and the Emirates Down Syndrome Association, underscoring the significance of this milestone initiative.

The AI Lab is designed to equip individuals with Down Syndrome with the tools and opportunities to thrive in a rapidly evolving, technology-driven world. Emphasizing inclusion, the lab offers access to innovative educational tools and hands-on experience with AI and robotics – enabling participants to explore their potential, build confidence, and engage in fields of innovation and technology.

H.E. Al Naqbi said: "In the spirit of Ramadan, we are proud to continue our 'UAE Develops with Kindness' campaign by launching the first AI Lab of its kind in the UAE. This initiative reflects EDB’s mission to empower sectors that are vital to the nation’s growth while improving lives through technology-driven solutions. By combining innovation with compassion, we are advancing healthcare and technology in a way that truly serves our community."

Dr. Manal Jaroor, Chairperson of the Emirates Down Syndrome Association, commented: "This lab represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to empower children with Down Syndrome, offering them exciting new opportunities in the fields of innovation and technology. We believe in our children’s remarkable potential, and this lab will be a cornerstone in building their future, enhancing their skills, and strengthening their confidence. With the support of Emirates Development Bank, this full-fledged AI Lab that will empower our children to explore, innovate, and thrive. We are deeply grateful to Emirates Development Bank for believing in our vision and supporting this vital initiative."

The launch of the AI Lab underscores EDB’s focus on supporting the healthcare and advanced technology sectors—both designated as mission-critical to ensuring a resilient UAE economy. This milestone initiative is aligned with the UAE’s 'Year of the Community' and EDB’s broader commitment to strengthening social impact through meaningful partnerships.

The 'UAE Develops with Kindness' campaign has seen EDB launch multiple initiatives throughout Ramadan, including community engagement activities, support for families in need, and efforts to deepen ties with key industry sectors. Through initiatives that enhance lives and drive progress, EDB continues to play a vital role in moving the UAE forward.

About Emirates Development Bank:

Emirates Development Bank (EDB), the UAE’s development bank, is a key financial engine for the UAE's economic development and industrial advancement. EDB provides financial and non-financial support to businesses of all sizes—from start-ups and SMEs to corporates—driving economic competitiveness across five strategic priority sectors: advanced technology, food security, healthcare, renewables, and manufacturing. As the first local bank in the UAE to be Great Place to Work-certified, EDB nurtures a high-trust, high-performance culture that drives both business growth and social impact.

EDB was established under Federal Law by Decree No. 07 of 2011 issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and became operational in June 2015.