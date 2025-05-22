EDB 360 removes fees and red tape to help businesses grow faster and fuel national economic growth

Abu Dhabi, UAE: On the final day of Make it in the Emirates 2025, Emirates Development Bank (EDB), the UAE’s key financial engine for economic diversification and industrial growEmirates Development Bank (EDB), the UAE’s key financial engine for economic diversification and industrial growth, has launched EDB 360, a groundbreaking, fee-free digital banking platform built to supercharge the ambitions of the nation’s entrepreneurs and micro, small, and medium enterprises (mSMEs).

Designed for growth from day one, EDB 360 breaks down the traditional barriers of business banking. With no fees, no minimum balance, and no red tape, it gives entrepreneurs what they need most: speed, simplicity, and full control. Through smart integration with key government entities, EDB 360 allows users to open an account in minutes – not days – freeing founders to focus on scaling their ideas instead of navigating paperwork.

H. E. Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, CEO of EDB, said: "At EDB, our mission goes far beyond finance. We help businesses grow, because when they grow, the UAE grows. With EDB 360, we’ve created a zero-bureaucracy, high-impact platform that gives entrepreneurs the flexibility, tools, and tailored support they need to build the businesses of tomorrow. By removing friction and expanding access to capital and advice, we’re helping turn bold ideas into real economic impact.”

Launched in collaboration with leading government and entrepreneurship bodies – including the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), Khalifa Fund, and the Department of Economy & Tourism (DET) — as well as strategic ecosystem partners such as Visa, NymCard, Klaim, eFunder, Thoughtworks, and Trade Capital Partners. 360 connects users with the wider financial and startup ecosystem to help them access new opportunities and scale with confidence.

From a single app, entrepreneurs can manage payroll, invoicing, and payments, monitor cash flow, and access a growing suite of value-added services — including smart integrations with fintech platforms and a dedicated EDB Concierge that offers real-time advice for setup and scale-up.

Entrepreneurs operating in EDB’s key sectors benefit from sector-specific guidance, tools, and financing options that accelerate growth while contributing to the UAE’s broader economic vision. Now available on iOS and Android, EDB 360 is the UAE’s next step in building a smarter, stronger startup economy. Learn more at https://edb.gov.ae/solutions/edb-360.

About Emirates Development Bank:

Emirates Development Bank (EDB), the UAE’s development bank, is a key financial engine for the UAE's economic development and industrial advancement. EDB provides financial and non-financial support to businesses of all sizes—from start-ups and SMEs to corporates—driving economic competitiveness across five strategic priority sectors: advanced technology, food security, healthcare, renewables, and manufacturing. As the first local bank in the UAE to be Great Place to Work-certified, EDB nurtures a high-trust, high-performance culture that drives both business growth and social impact.

EDB was established under Federal Law by Decree No. 07 of 2011 issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and became operational in June 2015.

