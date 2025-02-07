Sharjah, UAE – Emirates Development Bank (EDB) reaffirmed its commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation by actively participating in the 8th edition of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) 2025, held at the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park from February 1-2.

Under the theme “Where We Belong,” the festival brought together over 300 global speakers from 45 countries, providing a platform for entrepreneurs, investors, and ecosystem enablers to exchange ideas and drive meaningful change in the UAE’s startup landscape.

EDB’s delegation engaged in high-level discussions on ecosystem building, the power of public-private collaboration, and the evolving needs of startups in the UAE. Beyond financing, EDB continues to play a vital role in mentorship, capacity-building, and strategic networking, ensuring that businesses across the nation have the resources they need to scale and succeed.

H.E. Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, CEO of EDB, emphasized the bank’s pivotal role in empowering entrepreneurs: "SEF 2025 has once again highlighted the UAE’s vibrant entrepreneurial spirit. At EDB, we go beyond financing—our mission is to equip businesses with the tools, knowledge, and partnerships they need to thrive. By integrating finance with strategic capacity-building initiatives, we are shaping an ecosystem where innovation drives sustainable economic growth, keeping the UAE at the forefront of global entrepreneurship.”

EDB extends its appreciation to Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) for their ongoing efforts in strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem. As a key financial engine for the UAE’s economic development, EDB remains committed to supporting high-potential entrepreneurs, fostering innovation, and driving economic diversification—ensuring the UAE continues to be a global hub for entrepreneurial excellence.

About Emirates Development Bank:

Emirates Development Bank [EDB], the UAE’s development bank, is a key financial engine for the UAE's economic development and industrial advancement. EDB provides financial and non-financial support to businesses of all sizes from start-ups, SMEs to corporates driving economic competitiveness across five strategic priority sectors: advanced technology, food security, healthcare, renewables, and manufacturing. EDB was established under Federal Law by Decree No. 07 of 2011 issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and became operational in June 2015.