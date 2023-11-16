Abu Dhabi- UAE: The Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) Fab Lab has received approval from the Fab Foundation to deliver the Fab Academy program in 2024, establishing it as the only institution in Abu Dhabi to offer the Fab Academy Diploma of the principles and applications of digital fabrication. Starting in January 2024, innovative and dedicated students will be able to attend Fab Academy Classes where they will learn hands-on skills to envision, design and prototype projects using digital fabrication tools and machines.

Through the Fab Academy 2024, learners will participate in an intensive six-month program using the most up-to-date technologies, tools, and programs in digital fabrication and the opportunity to collaborate and create. The Fab Academy 2024 program, based on MIT's prestigious rapid-prototyping course, 'How To Make (almost) Anything,' is delivered by Prof. Neil Gershenfeld, the director of MIT's Center for Bits and Atoms. Additionally, ECAE's FabLab boasts the distinction of having the first accredited Emirati women instructor in digital fabrication from MIT Fab Foundation, "Ms. Zahrah AlYahyaee". This dual expertise ensures the delivery of top-tier education to students keen on honing their fabrication skills, emphasizing innovative tools and leveraging cutting-edge technologies.

This program provides students with hands-on experience and familiarity with technical options, with each module, such as 3D Scanning and Printing, being evaluated by developing and documenting fabrication projects. The Fab Academy 2024 Program includes 20 focus areas, and it is receiving further accreditation from numerous international higher learning institutions, recognizing the advanced skills developed in the course. Upon successful completion of the 2024 program, students will also have the opportunity to graduate at the global FAB24 conference taking place in Mexico, where they will meet leading figures and organizations from the fabrication industry.

Dr. May Al Taee, Vice Chancellor of the Emirates College for Advanced Education said: “We want to embrace the fantastic opportunities and take part in the exciting developments offered by the FabLab movement. Fab Academy program 2024 will support inventors and innovators and participation in an environment that stimulates creative ideas, sharing and improving together to reach solutions. ECAE’s commitment to excellence and higher standards in education is entrenched within the college’s vision, set values, and strategic plan carefully devised to address the requirements of the educational sector within the UAE.”

Through the Fab Academy program 2024, students will work closely with mentors using advanced machinery and fostering an inclusive, interdisciplinary, and hands-on approach to education. This dynamic method encourages active participation, dissolves geographical boundaries, and empowers individuals from all walks of life to contribute sustainably to cities and communities, creating an international learning experience open to students, professionals, and lifelong learners of all backgrounds and disciplines. Whether you're a student, a professional, or a lifelong learner, the FabLab ECAE is your chance to be part of an international journey that sparks innovation and fosters growth.

About ECAE:

Established in 2007, the Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) is at the forefront of higher education in the United Arab Emirates. As a leading academic institution, the College's primary mission is to empower educators and cultivate education leaders who are committed to transforming the educational sector. The ECAE prioritizes lifelong learning and continuous development through specialized academic programs, equipping educators with the necessary skills and knowledge needed. Our innovative curricula, and programs are designed to foster a flexible education system adapted to the demands of the present and future, providing the education sector with qualified national educators while contributing to Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 and the UAE Vision 2071.

