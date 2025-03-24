Dubai, UAE – Emirates is gearing up for a busy travel period for Eid Al Fitr by deploying an additional 17 flights to destinations in the Middle East/GCC from 26 March to 6 April.

This year, over 371,000 customers are expected to fly with the airline during the Eid Al Fitr break from around the region, with additional flights planned for Jeddah, Kuwait, Dammam and Amman. The expanded flight schedule offers customers travelling home or interested in exploring new destinations more opportunities to reunite, celebrate with their family and loved ones, or enjoy leisure getaways.

Emirates will add six flights to/from Amman and another five flights between Dammam and Dubai. The airline will be layering on an extra four flights from Jeddah and the airline’s flight schedule from Kuwait will extend to another two services. The additional services provide more flexibility to venture to Dubai – a popular Eid destination - and beyond to popular destinations and leisure gateways in Thailand like Bangkok and Phuket, the UK, gateways across the US, South Africa and to visit family and friends in Mumbai, Karachi, and Cairo, among many other cities.

Keeping with its heritage and Eid traditions, Emirates will be serving a special Eid menu across all travel classes on select flights to and from Dubai. The menu will be filled with delicacies including favourites like chicken madhbi, prawn matfi, chicken makloubeh, mixed grills like chicken shish taouk and lamb kofta, halwa brownie, and pistachio cake, among an array of other sweet and savoury dishes.

Passengers traveling during Eid will also have access to a wide variety of entertainment options on ice, featuring more than 6,500 channels of on-demand content and over 2,000 international movies, including 80 Arabic films. The airline is currently featuring new movies such as Hassan El Masri, Aal Zero, Al Eid Eiden, and El Da3wa 3ammah along with 24 Arabic TV series, including Mawdou’ Aeli Season 3 & Sadaf, in our Shahid block. Other Arabic series include Dawaay Al Safar, Turkish dubbed in Arabic series Al Tout Al Aswad, & Hadath Bil Fe’l, as well as a selection of 11 Arabic documentaries such as Aswat El Nile, and Darb Zubaida, in addition to 15 channels of Arabic podcasts, audiobooks, The Holy Qur’an, and over 500 Arabic music channels covering pop, classics, Khaleeji, Maghrebi, and Arabic fusion genres.

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates Retail store or via both online and offline travel agents.