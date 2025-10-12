Dubai: Emirates Auction, the leading company specializing in organising and managing public and online auctions, modern and specialised towing services, technology solutions, and road support operations, is all set to participate in the 45th edition of GITEX Global, the world’s largest technology and AI exhibition, taking place from October 13 to 17, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event will feature over 6,800 technology companies and 2,000 startups from 180 countries.

As the Platinum Partner of the Dubai Government Pavilion, Emirates Auction will highlight its latest digital transformation initiatives, showcasing an integrated suite of AI-powered smart services for managing public and online auctions.

Considered among the most advanced solutions of their kind in the region, these innovations aim to make the bidding process seamless, flexible, and globally accessible through interactive platforms enhanced with cutting-edge digital technologies.

Strategic platform

His Excellency Abdulla Matar Al Mannaei, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, emphasised that GITEX Global is one of the world’s most prominent technology events, bringing together global leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to showcase cutting-edge advancements and foster collaboration in artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

He noted that Emirates Auction’s participation as the Platinum Partner of the Dubai Government Pavilion at GITEX Global reflects the company’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s ambitious vision of building an integrated digital economy powered by artificial intelligence, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to strengthen Dubai’s global leadership in the digital economy.

H.E. Al Mannaei added that during GITEX Global, Emirates Auction will highlight its ongoing efforts being made in collaboration with its partners to accelerate digital transformation across sectors, enhance service delivery, and reduce bureaucracy in support of the We the UAE 2031 Vision.

He affirmed that the company will continue to develop integrated smart solutions powered by advanced AI technologies and modern digital systems to improve user experience and elevate operational efficiency across its services.

During its participation at the exhibition, Emirates Auction will showcase a comprehensive set of advanced digital services, including the management of online auctions for vehicles, distinctive car plate numbers, real estate, asset liquidation projects, exclusive mobile numbers, jewellery, heritage and antique items, heavy machinery, horses, construction and manufacturing equipment, rental properties, lost-and-found items, and movable assets. The company will also highlight its vehicle sales and global shipping services.

