Spotify and Emirates are taking inflight entertainment to new heights with their new partnership. Starting today, Emirates passengers can now immerse themselves in a world of music and storytelling through Spotify’s expertly curated content.

As part of this partnership, a range of Spotify playlists and podcasts are now available to Emirates passengers via ice, the airline’s multi award-winning inflight entertainment system, including:

Top Spotify Podcasts: Get ready to kick back and tune in as you explore over 140 episodes from podcasts on Spotify covering business, sports, entertainment, and true crime, including What Now? with Trevor Noah , The Bill Simmons Podcast, Case 63 , and more.

Spotify’s Signature Playlists: More in the mood for music while in-flight? Specially curated versions of Spotify’s most popular playlists—in the form of mixtapes curated by Spotify’s editorial experts– are now available in-flight. Monthly updates will keep the selection fresh, including fan-favorites RapCaviar Mixtape, Viva Latino Mixtape, Jazz Classics Mixtape, and Arabic Classics.

To personalize in-flight audio even more, passengers can create their own playlists on the Emirates Mobile App and sync them onboard for a seamless travel experience tailored to every mood. And, if passengers are not quite finished listening by the time they land, QR codes will guide them to continue listening on Spotify for some podcast shows and playlists after touching down.

About:

“At Spotify, we want to be everywhere our listeners are so we're thrilled to partner with Emirates to deliver best-in-class playlist and podcast entertainment for flyers around the world,” said Ian Geller, VP of Business Development at Spotify. “From signature playlists to top podcasts, we're bringing Emirates customers an inspiring, curated experience - at 30,000 feet and beyond." Ian Geller, VP of Business Development at Spotify.

“Emirates is proud to bring some of Spotify’s best podcasts and playlists to ice, continuing to provide a best-in-class inflight entertainment experience for all our customers. Spotify fans will be happy to see their favourite content onboard, and we are excited to introduce great conversations and music to new audiences across our global customer base.” Patrick Brannelly, SVP Inflight Entertainment & Connectivity Emirates