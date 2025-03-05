Berlin, Germany: Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, and Expedia Group have expanded their long-standing partnership through the airline’s full integration of its New Distribution Capability (NDC) API with Expedia Group’s brands, establishing a direct connection that delivers Emirates’ complete portfolio of fare products and services to Expedia Group's global customer base.

This latest enhancement will empower millions of travellers to unlock a wider range of options and benefit from streamlined booking capabilities on Expedia Group’s brands when planning their journeys to any point on the airline's global network.

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline said: "We are proud to expand our partnership with Expedia Group, allowing travellers on the platform to personalise their booking experience with Emirates. Looking ahead, our enhanced collaboration will provide travellers with seamless access to Emirates' NDC content while expanding booking possibilities across all elements of their journey."

Greg Schulze, Chief Commercial Officer, Expedia Group said: “Our expanded partnership with Emirates marks a significant step in elevating the travel experience. This collaboration gives our global travelers more customised options and easier bookings, allowing them to create unique trips that suit their needs. Ultimately, it’s about making every journey a lasting memory for our travelers.”

The full integration will enable Expedia Group to offer Emirates’ NDC fares, products and ancillary services including extra baggage and seat selection, along with other improved features and flexibility in their booking journeys.

In addition to customer personalisation, Emirates and Expedia Group will explore deeper collaboration on loyalty programmes to enhance travel rewards for both companies’ customers. They will leverage market data insights to drive business growth and inform joint marketing initiatives.

The partnership will also focus on creating end-to-end booking experiences by leveraging Expedia Group’s extensive global hotel inventory for full package solutions. The tailor-made air and hotel packages will allow travellers to complement their Emirates flights with stays at thousands of hotels available on Expedia Group’s brands. The work underway will enable the airline to connect with and capture the attention of travellers from around the world.

About Emirates

Emirates is the world’s largest international airline, connecting travellers to more than 140 cities. Emirates operates the world’s largest fleet of Boeing 777 and Airbus A380s, and now flies the Airbus A350, offering spacious cabins and iconic inflight features across its fleet. With a culturally diverse workforce, Emirates caters to its global customer base by delivering exceptional services and world-class products and has earned customer recognition for its industry-leading services on the ground and in the sky.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. brands power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Expedia Group’s three flagship consumer brands include: Expedia®, Hotels.com®, and Vrbo®. For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com. Follow us on X @expediagroup and check out our LinkedIn.