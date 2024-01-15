The two carriers launched a codeshare agreement in 2021 and offer customers access to more than 290 destinations across their joint network.

Dubai, UAE – Emirates and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A (Azul) have taken their partnership to new heights with the launch of a reciprocal loyalty programme offering. Emirates Skywards and TudoAzul frequent flyer members can now earn and redeem Miles across a joint network of more than 290 destinations worldwide. The two carriers launched a codeshare partnership in 2021 to provide customers enhanced connectivity to/from eight cities in Brazil to Emirates’ global network via Sao Paulo.

Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards, said: “We’re very pleased to be announcing a new partnership with Azul, the largest airline in Brazil. Skywards members can now rack up even more Miles while discovering hundreds of cities across Brazil and South America.

Azul members can also look forward to earning and redeeming Miles on more than 130 destinations across Emirates’ global network. We look forward to the start of a great partnership and to unlocking fantastic benefits for our frequent flyer members.”

Cristina Yoshida, Director of Loyalty Program & Ancillary Revenue at Azul, added: “Our partnership with Emirates, a company globally recognized for its excellence in service, means a significant progress in our mission to provide memorable experiences to the customers. We are expanding Azul’s destinations and portfolio, reinforcing our commitment to a loyalty program that offers the best options to the members.”

More opportunities to “earn and burn” Miles

Under the agreement, Emirates Skywards members can earn Miles while traveling across Azul’s network of more than 150 destinations. Skywards members earn up to 1 Skywards Mile per mile flown in Economy class, and up to 1.5 Skywards Miles per mile flown in Business Class.

Members can also redeem flight rewards on Azul Economy Class on emirates.com (starting from 8,000 Miles for a one-way reward ticket) and Azul Business Class (starting from 17,500 Miles for a one-way reward ticket).

The partnership will also enable TudoAzul members to earn Miles across Emirates’ global network of more than 130 destinations, across six continents. Azul members can also enjoy flight rewards on Emirates Economy and Business Class cabins.*

Connecting Brazil to the world

Emirates currently operates a daily A380 service to Sao Paulo, featuring its highly lauded Premium Economy cabin. The airline also operates a Boeing 777-300ER service between Dubai and Rio de Janeiro, which also connects travellers onwards to Buenos Aires.

The codeshare agreement with Emirates and Azul allows customers to connect to/from Rio de Janeiro, Santos Dumont (SDU), Belem (BEL) Belo Horizonte (CNF), Cuiaba (CGB), Curitiba (CWB), Juazeiro Do Norte (JDO), Porto Alegre (POA) and Recife (REC) airports on flights operated by Azul to Emirates flights from Sao Paulo (GRU) to Dubai and beyond with a single ticket.

Top-ranking loyalty programme

Emirates Skywards has more than 30 million members worldwide. The loyalty programme offers four tiers of membership - Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum - with each tier earning exclusive privileges, including: airport lounge access, instant flight upgrades, priority check-in and boarding, complimentary seat selection, excess baggage allowance, preferential Cash+Miles rates, and complimentary Wi-Fi internet on-board.

Emirates Skywards has hundreds of brand partners including airline, hotel, financial, retail, and lifestyle partners. The loyalty programme recently launched a one-stop shop for members to learn how to earn and spend Miles, every day, everywhere with more than 4,000 retail, lifestyle, and car rental partners; and access to around 2 million hotels via travel partners worldwide. Click here to explore a world of lifestyle rewards with Skywards Living.

Recognised for its industry leading initiatives and innovative product offerings - Emirates Skywards has scooped more than 50 awards since its inception. More recently, the programme won: “Best Earning and Redemption Ability” at the 2023 Frequent Traveler Awards; and World’s Leading Rewards Programme at the prestigious 2023 World Travel Awards – an accolade it has won for the last 10 out of 12 years.

For more information, visit emirates.com/skywards

*Terms and conditions apply

About Emirates:

Emirates is an award-winning international airline with a global footprint across six continents, connecting passengers and facilitating global trade to and through its modern hub, Dubai. The airline operates one of the most modern and efficient aircraft fleet comprised of spacious and comfortable Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft. With a culturally diverse workforce from over 160 nations worldwide, Emirates caters to its global customer base by delivering exceptional services and world-class products.

Emirates Skywards is the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai. Members can earn Skywards Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels and car rentals to financial, leisure and lifestyle brands. Skywards Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, tickets, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, tours and money-can’t-buy experiences.

For more information, visit emirates.com.

About Azul:

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers 1,000 daily flights to over 150 destinations. With an operating fleet of over 180 aircraft and more than 16,000 Crewmembers, the Company has a network of 300 non-stop routes as of September 2023. Azul was named by Cirium (leading aviation data analysis company) as the 2nd most on-time airline in the world in 2023. In 2020 Azul was awarded best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, the first time a Brazilian flag carrier earned the number one ranking in the Traveler’s Choice Awards. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

Emirates Public Relations

pr@emirates.com