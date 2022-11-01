Abu Dhabi – Global technology and industrial software leader Emerson has been named the “Oil and Gas Inclusion and Diversity Company of the Year” at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2022 Awards – a recognition given to the company for its efforts to drive diversity, equity and inclusion in the industry.

Emerson was among two other leading companies nominated for the award in the inclusion and diversity category. The award recognizes the top company in the energy industry that promotes, delivers and embeds inclusion and diversity into its business strategy, creating a work environment that is equitable, diverse and inclusive for all employees.

“Emerson has consistently worked to build diversity by bringing together people from many different cultures and backgrounds,” said Vidya Ramnath, president, Emerson Middle East and Africa. “The ADIPEC award recognizes our successful efforts to positively impact the industry and encourage people to collaborate and contribute to developing a dynamic work culture. Emerson will continue to create new policies and changes that contribute to an inclusive workplace.”

Emerson's diversity, equity and inclusion programs have made significant progress in improving performance across key focus areas such as learning and development programming, attracting, developing, and retaining top talent, as well as cultivating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture. The company sets high standards for inclusion and diversity, providing employment opportunities to professionals from over 54 nations, and fostering a culture that drives one of the highest employee satisfaction rates and lowest attrition rates in the industry.

Emerson has increased the participation of women in its Middle East and Africa leadership, with a goal to double the representation of women globally at the leadership level by 2030.

The Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council, as well as the development of a DEI roadmap, have been critical in making impactful strides in fostering a culture of inclusion. Additionally, Emerson has encouraged and supported the establishment of various Employee Resource Groups (ERG) to facilitate the networking of employees and promote awareness of underrepresented communities. Among these ERGs are Women's Impact Network, Mosaic, Somos (Hispanic and Latin American), and Asian & Pacific Islander Alliance.

To learn more about Emerson in ADIPEC, visit https://go.emersonautomation.com/EmersonatADIPEC

-Ends-

Additional resources:

Join the Emerson Exchange 365 Community

Connect with Emerson’s Automation Solutions business via Twitter Facebook LinkedIn YouTube

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world’s most essential industries. Emerson is an automation leader that helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals through its unmatched automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

For more information, please contact: