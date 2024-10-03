KING SALMAN ENERGY PARK, Saudi Arabia – Global industrial technology and automation leader Emerson announced the inauguration of its state-of-the-art manufacturing and innovation hub at the King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) as part of its expansion plans in the Middle East. The opening of this facility marks the latest milestone in Emerson’s commitment to growing its business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The 140,000-square-foot (13,000 square meters) manufacturing hub brings the company’s extensive automation technology portfolio together under one roof, including mission-critical control and safety systems, measurement instrumentation, control valves, isolation valves, pressure relief valves, solenoid valves and industrial lighting assemblies.

"This new facility reinforces Emerson’s position as a key player in the industrial sector in the Kingdom and contributes to Saudi Arabia’s long-term Vision 2030 of strengthening local talent, boosting supply chain localization and advancing sustainable growth," said Mathias Schinzel, president of Emerson Middle East and Africa.

As part of Emerson’s net zero emission goals, the manufacturing hub is equipped with energy-efficient technologies and renewable energy sources, including rooftop solar power generation, compressed air optimization and lighting system optimization.

“We are proud to collaborate with Emerson to support their new cutting-edge manufacturing hub at SPARK,” said Mishal I. AlZughaibi, SPARK President and CEO. “With the establishment of these facilities, we are closer than ever to achieving our localization goals. Having Emerson on board strengthens our vision, and we are confident that together, we will continue to advance Saudi Arabia’s industrial journey.”

Emerson opened its first local valves manufacturing facility in Jubail in 2011 and expanded its manufacturing footprint over the years to include facilities in Dammam and its Saudi headquarters Dhahran Techno Valley in 2018.

The new facility at SPARK was inaugurated by Emerson’s executive team, led by Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai, along with the company’s board of directors, SPARK’s President and CEO Mishal I. AlZughaibi, and key stakeholders and customers from the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Investment for Saudi Arabia (MISA), SABIC, SWCC and Ma'aden, among others.

"As part of Emerson's contribution to the 'Made in KSA' initiative, Emerson’s facility will serve domestic and regional markets with advanced technologies designed to meet the evolving needs of various industries, further solidifying Saudi Arabia's position as a leader in localized manufacturing and innovation," said Hussein Zein, vice president of Emerson in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

By fostering deep partnerships with local suppliers, the hub will reduce dependency on imported goods, strengthen supply chains and improve self-sufficiency in critical industrial manufacturing value chains within the Kingdom. This strategy aligns closely with Saudi Vision 2030, which emphasizes building self-sufficient industries capable of supporting the country’s growing economy.

-Ends-

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world’s essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions, and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

About King Salman Energy Park (SPARK)

Spark is a leading industrial ecosystem with sustainability at its core, connecting the world to opportunities within the Saudi energy sector and beyond. As a national Saudi megaproject proudly driving socio-economic impact locally and globally, SPARK is simultaneously catalyzing the Kingdom’s role in the global energy transition while offering a world-class ecosystem at the heart of the energy markets for investors and tenants.

Visit www.spark.sa

For more information, please contact:

Rula Al Salah

Sr. Marketing Communications Manager

Emerson Middle East & Africa

E. Rula.AlSalah@Emerson.com