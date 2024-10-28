Abu Dhabi – Emerson, a global leader in automation technology, will be exhibiting at ADIPEC 2024 in Abu Dhabi from November 4 to 7, showcasing how its broad portfolio of industrial technologies and software are accelerating the energy sector’s progress toward greater operational efficiency, sustainability and cost-effectiveness.

In line with ADIPEC’s theme, “Accelerating Energy Progress,” Emerson will highlight technologies that help energy operators address pressing industry challenges, from improving capital project performance and ensuring existing industrial assets are performing efficiently, to meeting critical sustainability performance targets.

“At ADIPEC, we’re showcasing how our technologies empower energy leaders to address their most complex challenges—from ensuring projects are delivered on time and within budget, to improving safety, reliability, and efficiency across their existing operating assets, and to making progress across critical sustainability objectives such as energy intensity and emissions targets,” said Mathias Schinzel, president of Middle East and Africa for Emerson.

Emerson’s participation at ADIPEC 2024 will spotlight its comprehensive approach to addressing these critical energy sector challenges across three focus areas:

Capital Project Development – Emerson’s approach is centered around early engagement with project developers and stakeholders to deploy value driven engineering practices, digital tools and project strategies to improve capital efficiency and ensure reliable project schedules.

Operational Excellence – Emerson is helping industrial operators enhance safety, reliability and production efficiency leveraging pervasive sensing technologies to asset management software that give greater visibility into process and asset health, and provide insights that improve decision making

Sustainability Performance – Industrial operators can drive scalable approaches to reduce emissions, improve energy efficiency, and better manage their carbon footprint.

Additionally, Emerson will showcase its Boundless Automation™ vision - the company’s vision for a future defined by advanced, software-driven automation architecture that liberates siloed data, and unlocks new levels of productivity and efficiency, paving the way for the next generation of automation in the energy industry.

Visitors can explore Emerson’s latest innovations at Booth #7351 in Hall 7 of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, where the company will demonstrate its commitment to driving sustainable energy solutions that deliver long-term value.

