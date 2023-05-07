JOHANNESBURG -- Global automation technology and software leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR), together with Automation Control Solutions (ACS), its local business partner in Africa, will showcase Emerson’s comprehensive automation portfolio for industrial applications at the Africa Automation Technology Fair from May 9 to 11 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In line with the exhibition’s theme ‘For Africa from Africa, both companies will feature new technologies and digital solutions aimed at achieving safety, reliability, operational excellence and sustainability for industrial companies at stand H501-H504.

“We are excited to showcase our portfolio of advanced digital solutions and technologies at the Africa Automation Technology Fair, together with Automation Control Solutions,” said MS Prakash, vice president of Emerson, Africa. “The event presents an opportunity to engage with various stakeholders, help them unlock new possibilities in automation and enable them to achieve superior operational performance. We also look forward to building strategic partnerships that will accelerate digital transformation and boost operational efficiency across the sector.”

The Africa Automation Technology Fair is a premier event that brings together specialists from various industries to exchange knowledge, showcase technologies and explore business opportunities. Emerson's participation in the event underscores its commitment to supporting the automation needs of African markets and contributing to their growth and success.

“The market is ever-changing and highly competitive, and operational efficiency and sustainability are first and foremost on our customers’ minds today,” said Mark Tapson, chief operating officer of Automation Control Solutions. “Together, ACS and Emerson offer a comprehensive automation portfolio to tackle our customers’ biggest challenges.”