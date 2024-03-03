Project is set to reshape the future of fuel stations to become a comprehensive platform that integrates various sectors' services

An innovative business model focusing on customer happiness and satisfaction as the highest priority

Al Shamsi: ‘This project underscores our commitment to serving the UAE and elevating the presence of its business community’

Dubai, UAE: Emirates General Petroleum Corporation – Emarat has launched the first of its kind project in the UAE and globally, under the name ‘Project Landmark’. Through ‘Project Landmark’, companies and brands will have an unprecedented opportunity to secure naming rights for Emarat's service stations, which are strategically located in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. It will also allow them to integrate their business models within these service stations, driving customer happiness and satisfaction to new heights.

Project Landmark, which was launched at an official ceremony held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, represents a strategic milestone among fuel station companies in the UAE and the world by introducing a new model for strategic partnerships between Emarat and its partners. This is based on Emarat’s approach to providing value-added services to customers and enhancing their experiences.

Project Landmark will go beyond providing sponsorship opportunities to Emarat’s partners towards solidifying its presence as a comprehensive platform contributing to enhancing business models and elevating services provided to customers. As such, Emarat stations will become a new landmark that enriches customers' experience and takes it to new heights.

Project Landmark expands the presence of both local and international brands and is in line with Emarat's strategic efforts to accelerate and support the UAE's advancement towards the future. The project provides an innovative business platform for companies to reach customers and deliver valuable services that meet the high standards of excellence set by the UAE.

Cementing Emarat’s Position as a Key Industry Player

His Excellency Eng. Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, Director General of Emarat, said: “We are proud to launch this strategic project, which positions Emarat as a pioneer in adopting an innovative customer-centric model based on scientific research and feasibility studies. This project underscores our commitment to serving the UAE and elevating the presence of its business community.”

“Project Landmark goes beyond being just a commercial venture as it represents a strategic ecosystem that establishes a unique partnership model where customers are prioritized and recognized as key contributors to our success, as well as important economic and investment

players that boost the attractiveness of Dubai and the UAE. The project places Emarat at the forefront of oil and gas companies in the UAE and the wider region”, Al Shamsi added.

“Since its inception more than four decades ago, Emarat has been committed to achieving our wise leadership’s vision and priorities by focusing on enhancing its operations and elevating its brand, which has a long heritage built through strong partnerships. In doing so, we maintain our focus on delivering exceptional services in our network while ensuring the highest levels of quality for customers”, Al Shamsi concluded.

‘Project Landmark’ will empower partners to elevate their presence through long-term investment opportunities, delivering services and leveraging spaces and assets that offer them with exclusive opportunities to reach service stations’ users in an unprecedented approach. This is in addition to leveraging the strategic locations of the service stations and its facilities to provide services to their customers according to the highest standards”.

Strategic Presence

For over four decades, Emarat has been a trusted provider of services to millions of customers in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, offering high-quality fuel at modern service stations, alongside other retail activities that include petroleum products, storage warehouses, distribution services, vehicle services, and more.

Emarat's stations adhere to the highest international and local health, safety, and environmental standards, providing a range of services 24/7. The stations cater to over 8,000 vehicles daily, offering services such as refueling, vehicle maintenance, and various facilities including ablution facilities, mosques, and restaurants.

With a network of more than 139 service stations across Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Emarat ensures that its stations are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including advanced vehicle washing services. Employees at Emarat stations undergo comprehensive training to ensure that they meet and exceed customer expectations in delivering world-class services.