Dubai, UAE: The Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat) has announced the opening of three new branches for its Shamil service centers located in Sharjah (Shamil Al Joud, Industrial Area 17 and Shamil Al Ehsan, Al Suyoh Suburb) and Umm Al Quwain (Shamil GTS Umm Al Thoub in Umm Al Thoub area).

Through the opening of the new branches, Emarat aims to facilitate access for customers in the emirates of Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain to a variety of vehicle-related services, including inspection, evaluation, registration, renewal, fine payment, insurance, licensing, and other services for both light and heavy vehicles.

This brings the total number of Shamil centers to 10, distributed strategically across Emarat stations, including four branches in Dubai, two in Fujairah, two in Umm Al Quwain, and two in Sharjah, with plans for further expansion in the near future.

The Shamil service centers are the result of a collaboration between Emarat, the Ministry of Interior in the Northern Regions, and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The centers provide a diverse range of services related to both light and heavy vehicles. They also offer special services for VIPs, ensuring the handling of all procedures, such as transporting vehicles from customers' locations to the nearest Shamil service center for inspection and evaluation, licensing, and returning them to customers' locations, as well as issuing international driving licenses for customers planning to travel.

-Ends-