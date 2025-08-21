Dubai, UAE – Emarat, a pioneer in the UAE’s energy retail sector, and Wasl, one of the largest real estate management and development companies in the UAE, has signed a landmark agreement to provide Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply and maintenance services across 8500+ of Wasl’s residential and retail assets, situated in key Dubai communities including Jumeirah, Al Quoz, Umm Suqeim, Karama, Oud Metha, Naif, Muraqqabat, Muhaisnah, Rashidiya, Mirdif, and Warsan.

The agreement was formally signed by Salem Al Nuaimi, Director of Asset Services and Solutions Management (AMSS) at Wasl Properties, and Zayed Abbas, Senior Vice President, LPG, at Emarat.

Under the agreement, Emarat will provide end-to-end LPG solutions, including uninterrupted supply, system fit-outs, preventive maintenance, emergency response, and compliance with safety protocols. The services also include 24/7 customer support, meter reading, billing, and invoicing for all tenants—both residential and commercial.

Salem Al Nuaimi, Director of Asset Management Services & Solutions at Wasl, commented: “This partnership is another step in Wasl’s journey to redefine service excellence across our portfolio. Emarat’s technical expertise and digital-first approach enables us to streamline operations while offering smart, accessible LPG services that align with our vision of modern, connected communities.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to excellence, safety, and innovation,” said Zayed Abbas, Senior Vice President, LPG, at Emarat. “By combining our technical expertise with Wasl’s strong presence across Dubai, we are ensuring consistent value, peace of mind, and enhanced service delivery to thousands of residents and businesses.”

In addition, tenants will benefit from enhanced digital convenience through Emarat’s fully automated LPG Services Mobile App, enabling real-time service access, cashless payments and a streamlined user experience that aligns with Dubai’s smart city ambitions.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in advancing sustainable energy infrastructure and service excellence across one of Dubai’s largest real estate portfolios.

About Wasl

Wasl is one of the largest real estate development and management companies in the UAE and an integral part of the Dubai real estate fabric. It was established by the Dubai Real Estate Corporation (DREC) to oversee the management of its assets and grow its real estate portfolio. It operates an extensive portfolio of over 50,000 residential and commercial properties; 35+ hotels and hotel apartments; 5,500 land plots; 4 freehold master developments and 8 golf clubs. Wasl’s commitment to delivering high-quality properties that meet the needs of a diverse range of tenants, investors, and visitors has helped establish them as a dominant force in driving socio-economic growth and contributing to the long-term prosperity of Dubai. For more information visit www.wasl.ae.

About Emarat

Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat) is one of the UAE's leading energy providers, established in 1980 to meet the nation's growing energy demands. Emarat operates an extensive network of service stations across the UAE, offering high-quality fuel, convenience retail, and automotive services, alongside a comprehensive range of commercial fuel, natural gas, and lubricant products. Emarat is committed to health & safety standards, corporate social responsibility, sustainability, and community well-being, aligning with the UAE's vision for a sustainable future. For further information, please visit: https://www.emarat.ae/. Download the EmCan App at https://www.emcan.com/en/download to learn more about the raffle and stay updated on all offers and upcoming promotions.