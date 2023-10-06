Abu Dhabi, UAE: Emirates General Petroleum Corporation – Emarat, a prominent provider of high-quality fuel and services to millions of customers in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, has announced an innovative partnership with PYXIS EVENTS LLC, a dynamic 360-degree events and brand management company headquartered in Abu Dhabi and a subsidiary of Palms Sports PJSC. This strategic collaboration represents a significant industry milestone, with PYXIS taking charge of media planning and operation of an extensive network of digital screens situated at Emarat Stations throughout the Emarat network of service stations.

Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Senior Manager of Corporate Loyalty – Emarat, said: "We are excited to welcome PYXIS as our media partner for our ambitious digital signage project. In today's digital age, businesses are embracing technological solutions to enhance their operations and services, driving efficiency and productivity. We look forward to collaborating closely with PYXIS to unlock the full potential of Emarat's service stations reach, generating new revenue streams for all stakeholders.”

For over 40 years, Emarat has evolved to provide a comprehensive array of products and services. Guided by an unwavering commitment to enhancing customer experiences, Emarat seamlessly combines top-quality offerings with outstanding customer service and robust social and environmental initiatives.

Mukhles Odeh, General Manager of PYXIS, expressed his pleasure about the alliance, stating,"This strategic partnership with Emarat will not only expand PYXIS' product portfolio but also empower us to offer comprehensive solutions to our clients. This encompasses resilient and effective digital solutions that invigorate their brands and amplify their strengths."

Renowned for its prowess in conceiving and executing creative events across various sectors, PYXIS now adds a contemporary dimension to its portfolio, catering to diverse marketing needs through customized digital solutions. Their expertise spans government, education, medical, retail, and hospitality sectors.

This transformative partnership not only promises to redefine advertising but also revolutionizes the way businesses connect with their target audiences.

About Emarat:

Established in 1980 by the UAE Federal Government, Emarat is one of the pioneers in the nation's petroleum industry. With a customer-centric approach, Emarat has expanded its network to 130 service stations (as of September 2023) across Dubai and the Northern Emirates and has ambitious plans for further expansion across the UAE. Emarat is also actively involved in aviation fuel, natural gas, and gas supply, fulfilling the highest standards of customer service, and operating ethically to meet the highest international and national HSE standards.

About PYXIS EVENTS LLC:

PYXIS EVENTS LLC is a prominent 360-degree events and brand agency based in Abu Dhabi. PYXIS offers tailored event and production solutions, focusing on understanding client objectives and creating memorable events from concept to completion. PYXIS, a subsidiary under Palms Sports PJSC provides a customer-centric expert team that curates worthwhile connections and transformative experiences that elevate events and brand experiences to lasting impressions.

