Dubai, UAE — Emirates Petroleum Company (Emarat) and AW Rostamani Group (AWR Group) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to form a strategic partnership aimed at redefining mobility and customer experience across the UAE. This collaboration brings together Emarat’s extensive retail network and AWR Group’s expertise in the automotive sector.

This milestone agreement reflects both companies’ shared vision for innovation, convenience, and future-ready mobility experiences. By uniting their respective strengths, the partnership will explore and implement a range of integrated solutions designed to create a more enriched motorist journey, including loyalty integration and seamless fleet-fuelling capabilities.

As part of this collaboration, Emarat and AWR Group will now work together to define and implement initiatives that leverage the strengths of both brands. This will include exploring joint activations and promotions, as well as exploring opportunities for co-branded programmes that provide greater value and engagement for customers.

Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, Chief Executive Officer of Emarat, commented: “This strategic partnership brings together Emarat’s high-footfall retail network and AWR Group’s automotive leadership to create a more service-rich, convenience-led experience for motorists. At the heart of this collaboration is a shared ambition to define a new standard for fuel station experiences in the UAE, and we are excited to now move forward in developing the innovative solutions that will achieve this goal.”

Tom Fux, Chief Executive Officer of AWR Automotive, said: “Our partnership with Emarat is a significant step in our commitment to enhancing the lives of our customers. By combining our automotive expertise with Emarat’s market- leading network, we are creating a more holistic and convenient journey for every motorist in the UAE, both today and in the future.”

Emarat and AWR Group remain committed to driving innovation, advancing sustainability, and upholding the highest standards of safety, quality, and customer experience across every aspect of this partnership.

About Emarat:

Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat) is one of the UAE's leading energy providers, established in 1980 to meet the nation's growing energy demands. Emarat operates an extensive network of service stations across the UAE, offering high-quality fuel, convenience retail, and automotive services, alongside a comprehensive range of commercial fuel, natural gas, and lubricant products. For further information, please visit: https://www.emarat.ae/.

About AW Rostamani (AWR) Group:

AW Rostamani Group is a multi-sector, multi-market group and one of the most progressive companies in the Middle East. With a legacy spanning over seven decades, AWR Group employs 3,000 individuals, serving a diverse customer base of over 155,000 individuals and 24,000 businesses. Its core verticals include automotive, real estate, logistics, lifestyle, lighting solutions, travel, agritech, and sustainable packaging. More than just serving the present, AWR Group embraces generation next. It builds purposeful businesses to enrich the lives of every generation, striving to make a meaningful and enduring impact on business, people, and the world. Built on a bedrock of strong founding values, AWR Group continues to evolve with the times and ahead of them, at work for a planet that prospers. For more information, please visit https://www.awrostamani.com.