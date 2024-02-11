Emaar, The Economic City, the master-developer of King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), has entered into a strategic partnership with hopOn, a fast-growing smart city solutions provider for public and shared transportation. This partnership marks a significant step towards enhancing sustainable mobility solutions - including providing smart transport and smart parking - with a focus on sustainability and carbon neutrality in line with Saudi Vision 2030, within the KAEC community.

The official agreement was signed last week in Riyadh by Cyril Piaia, CEO of Emaar, The Economic City, and Jamil Naji Jamjoom, Co-Founder and CEO of hopOn, in the presence of Mansour Al-Salem, Managing Director of Emaar, the Economic City alongside other key representatives, at the two-days Public Investment Fund (PIF) Private Sector Forum.

Under the agreement, KEAC will leverage hopOn’s expertise in mobility solutions to create a seamless and efficient transportation network within the city, catering to the diverse needs of its residents and visitors. This includes facilitating last-mile mobility from the Haramain train station to key districts and destinations in the city, implementing various bus routes, and providing on-demand busses, e-shutters, and vans, along with options for two-wheel scooters, three-wheel scooters, mechanical bikes, and electric bikes.

Additionally, innovative smart transport as well as smart on-street and off-street parking solutions will be integrated, allowing people to book ad-hoc rides and reserve parking spaces through a smart mobile app. This collaboration underscores KAEC’s commitment to developing a world-class, integrated lifestyle city that adds to the socio-economic prosperity and sustainability of Saudi Arabia.

During its participation at the PIF Private Sector Forum, KAEC highlighted a spectrum of opportunities for public-private partnerships in the city across various sectors, including hospitality, entertainment, commercial, residential, and industrial. Hosted by PIF, the main stakeholder of Emaar, The Economic City, the forum aimed to enhance partnerships between the PIF portfolio companies and private sectors while spotlighting avenues for local collaboration in key strategic sectors.

Cyril Piaia, CEO of Emaar, The Economic City, said, “Our goal at Emaar, The Economic City, is to promote sustainable economic growth while improving the overall experience for both residents and visitors. Through our participation in the PIF private sector forum, we are making progress towards our goal of steering socio-economic development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia while also attracting third-party investors from the private sector in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 strategy.”

“Another significant milestone is our collaboration with hopOn, which exemplifies our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in every aspect of urban living. In addition to improving mobility within the city, our combined efforts will raise the bar for intelligent urban developments worldwide. Our residents and visitors can look forward to a seamless and integrated mobility experience, regardless of whether they are commuting to work or simply touring the community,” he added.

Jamil Naji Jamjoom, Co-Founder and CEO of hopOn commented, “hopOn is committed to building smarter, more connected cities with seamless, sustainable, and universally accessible transportation. We are dedicated to transforming urban mobility, as demonstrated by our partnership with Emaar, The Economic City. KAEC’s commitment to innovation and excellence is perfectly aligned with hopOn’s mission, and we look forward to joining forces to improve mobility experiences for both residents and visitors.”

The second edition of the PIF forum successfully brought together PIF companies and Private Sector companies to spur significant economic growth investments. With its mission to develop and shape transformative urban living experiences, KAEC is well-positioned to boost Saudi Arabia's economic and social development through impactful partnerships and endeavours.

About KAEC

Located on the shores of the Red Sea and spanning an area of 181 million square meters, King Abdullah Economic City is one of the most important economic cities in the world. The city boasts a modern lifestyle, destinations that encourage tranquillity and relaxation, and modern living details. It is one of the newest cities in Saudi Arabia, established in 2005 by King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and has become one of the most important entertainment destinations visited by millions of visitors. The city is covered with green spaces and features King Abdullah Port, the fastest-growing port in the world, as well as family-friendly activities such as luxurious resorts, locally styled accommodations, and water activities on stunning beaches. Additionally, the city's beautiful marine facade offers an exceptional experience that blends captivating natural components. The city also features thrilling adventures that take your breath away, such as scuba diving, rowing, and go-karting for enthusiasts.

About hopOn

hopOn, Saudi Arabia's home-grown visionary micro-mobility provider, founded by Jamil Jamjoom and Nezha Saidi, serial entrepreneurs, are steering the sustainable transport revolution with its electric fleet, setting a new standard for urban mobility. Recognized for its innovative MaaS solutions, hopOn is enhancing connectivity by blending public and private transit networks, underpinned by smart parking systems that mirror the sophistication of smart cities. Technologically partnered with TRC, hopOn's operations are empowered by robust City-as-a-Service technologies. Their advanced AI capabilities are the cornerstone of a seamless, integrated urban experience. This synergy is at the heart of King Abdullah Economic City's transformation, positioning it as a launchpad for the nationwide smart city revolution. With sustainability as their compass, together they are expanding their blueprint across Saudi Arabia, using KAEC as a model for intelligent, connected communities.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com