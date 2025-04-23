Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emaar Malls Management (LLC) has announced a dedicated rent support initiative for Food & Beverage (F&B) tenants with terrace spaces facing the Lake and Fountain areas at Dubai Mall and Souk Al Bahar. The move comes in light of the closure of Dubai Fountain, which has long served as a key attraction for visitors to these venues.

To help offset the potential impact on footfall and terrace-based dining experiences, Emaar will waive the rent for affected terrace spaces for a period of four months, from June through September 2025.

In addition, Emaar is introducing new measures to further enhance the visitor experience in the area. This includes the installation of 400 metres of state-of-the-art digital screens across the promenade, designed to animate the location with engaging visual content and help retailers maintain footfall during the fountain’s closure.

The Lake and Fountain-facing terraces have long been prized for their vibrant ambiance, offering guests front-row views of Dubai Fountain’s spectacular shows and the serene waterfront setting. With these elements having played a vital role in attracting diners and enhancing the overall visitor experience, Emaar’s gesture underscores its commitment to supporting its tenants through evolving market dynamics.

Supporting Tenants Amid Changing Dynamics

"For years, Dubai Fountain and surrounding lake have contributed significantly to the popularity of these destinations," said Mohamed Alabbar. "As we move into a new chapter, this rent support reflects our commitment to long-term partnerships and to helping tenants navigate this transition with resilience and confidence."

A Continued Commitment to Excellence

The terraces at Dubai Mall and Souk Al Bahar continue to offer unmatched city views, world- class cuisine, and a unique atmosphere. With this support and the introduction of immersive digital enhancements, tenants are well-positioned to continue delivering memorable experiences while adapting to the changing dynamics of the area.

Emaar Malls remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering businesses with sustainable solutions that foster growth and value across its retail communities.

About Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is a global property developer and provider of premium lifestyles, with a significant presence in the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. One of the world’s largest real estate companies, Emaar has a land bank of ~1.7 billion sq. ft. in the UAE and key international markets.

With a proven track-record in delivery, Emaar has delivered over 118,400 residential units in Dubai and other global markets since 2002. Emaar has strong recurring revenue-generating assets with approx.

1.4 million sq. mtr. of leasing revenue-generating assets and 38 hotels and resorts with around 9,200 keys (includes owned as well as managed hotels). Today, 34 percent of Emaar’s revenue is from its shopping malls, hospitality, leisure, entertainment, commercial leasing, and international businesses.

Burj Khalifa, a global icon, Dubai Mall, the world's most-visited retail and lifestyle destination, and Dubai Fountain, the world’s largest performing fountain, are among Emaar’s trophy destinations.

