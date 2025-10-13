Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – In a landmark collaboration, Alef Group, a premier real estate developer in Sharjah, has partnered with Emaar Hospitality Group to introduce Palace Residences Al Mamsha, at Al Mamsha Seerah. This iconic development marks the debut of the prestigious Palace Residences brand in Sharjah.

The agreement, signed by Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, CEO of Alef Group, and Nicolas Bellaton, Head of Hospitality, Emaar Hospitality Group, and with the presence of Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Managing Director of Emaar Properties, and Abdullah Al Huraimel, Alef Group Board Member, strengthens Sharjah’s position as a hub for integrated lifestyle destinations. The new project is set to become an address of distinction that elevates Sharjah’s profile on the global stage.

Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, CEO of Alef Group, said: “This collaboration marks a defining moment for Sharjah’s real estate sector. By bringing the Palace Residences brand to Al Mamsha Seerah, we are introducing a development that seamlessly blends global standards of hospitality with the emirate’s cultural and community values. Our vision is not only to deliver a project of distinction but to establish Sharjah as both a destination for sophisticated urban living and a key contributor to the UAE’s dynamic growth in the real estate market.”

Palace Residences Al Mamsha offers an unparalleled, bespoke lifestyle, from tranquil interiors to curated amenities and intuitive hotel-inspired services, every detail has been crafted to redefine residential luxury. Key features include elegantly designed sky terraces, landscaped courtyards, children’s and adult pools, community gardens, and a vibrant selection of curated retail and dining options, all designed to foster a sense of belonging while promoting a modern, connected lifestyle.

Nicolas Bellaton, Head of Hospitality, Emaar Hospitality Group, said: “We are honored to collaborate with Alef Group in introducing Palace Residences to Sharjah, a residential development that embodies the richness and elegance of Arabesque heritage. This launch marks a significant milestone for Palace Brand as we expand our presence in Sharjah, offering residents an unparalleled living experience that harmonizes refined design, cultural depth, and timeless traditions.”

Residents will enjoy world-class hotel-style services inspired by the renowned Palace Hotels, offering a lifestyle rooted in grace, comfort and personalisation. This development exemplifies the Palace brand’s legacy of delivering experiences that are as indulgent as they are culturally meaningful.

About Alef Group

Alef Group is a privately held lifestyle experience provider founded by the late Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013. Headquartered in Sharjah, UAE, Alef Group is a pioneer in developing premier lifestyle communities, destinations and experiences through investment and strategic joint ventures.

With AED12 billion worth of assets and land bank, Alef Group’s premium developments lead the way in business and leisure projects complemented by developing high-quality residential communities.

Capitalising on the consistent growth of the Emirate and its unique geographical position as the connecting link between Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Alef Group recognises the exceptional potential of this evolving modern metropolis. Alef Group invests in strategic joint ventures with credible entities with a business scope that covers multiple divisions.

About Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is a global property developer and provider of premium lifestyles, with a significant presence in the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. One of the world’s largest real estate companies, Emaar has a land bank of approximately 1.7 billion sq. ft. in the UAE and key international markets.

With a proven track-record in delivery, Emaar has delivered over 122,000 residential units in Dubai and other global markets since 2002. Emaar has strong recurring revenue-generating assets with approximately 1.4 million sq. mtr. of leasing revenue-generating assets and 40 hotels and resorts with over 9,800 keys (includes owned as well as managed hotels). Today, around 32 percent of Emaar’s revenue is from its shopping malls, hospitality, leisure, entertainment, commercial leasing, and international businesses.

Burj Khalifa, a global icon, Dubai Mall, the world's most-visited retail and lifestyle destination, and Dubai Fountain, the world’s largest performing fountain, are among Emaar’s trophy destinations.

