Emaar for Construction & Building (ERD), the real estate arm of Al-Riwaq Al-Arabi, has announced the launch of its latest projects in New Obour City, in a prime location directly in front of the City Authority, as part of the company’s expansion plan within the real estate market.

Eng. Mahmoud Othman, Chairman of the Board, stated that the company is preparing to launch two new projects, Verdance and Aspire, which include a diverse mix of commercial, administrative, and medical units within buildings consisting of a ground floor and four upper floors. These projects are designed to meet the needs of various investors and clients, with attractive payment plans and fast delivery.

Othman explained that the company offers flexible payment systems starting with a 10% down payment and installment periods of up to 5 years, with a full commitment to delivering units within only one and a half years. This reflects the company’s seriousness and its clients’ trust in its ability to deliver on time.

He confirmed that the total investment in the two projects amounts to around EGP 650 million, within a project portfolio exceeding EGP 1.5 billion, distributed over more than 10 commercial projects in New Obour City.

Othman further noted that the company’s strength stems from the expertise of Al-Riwaq Al-Arabi, one of the leading Class A contracting companies, which has participated in executing major national projects in cooperation with the Ministry of Housing and the New Urban Communities Authority. This enhances trust in the quality of execution and credibility.

The Chairman also revealed that the company’s future plans include a strong entry into the residential sector in 2026 through integrated projects, in response to the growing demand for housing units in new cities.

He added: “Emaar for Construction & Building offers a promising investment opportunity for everyone seeking distinction – with a strategic location directly facing the City Authority, flexible payment systems, and delivery within just 18 months. With Emaar, investment remains a guaranteed value and a secured future.”