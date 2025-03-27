Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Emaar Development PJSC (DFM: EMAARDEV) today held its Annual General Meeting (AGM), where the Board of Directors reviewed the company’s financial performance for 2024 and discussed its future growth strategy.

During the AGM, shareholders approved the Board of Directors’ proposal to distribute a dividend of AED 2.7 billion (US$ 740 million), representing 68% of the share capital. The Board’s report on the company’s activities and financial position, as well as the Auditor’s report, were also approved.

Emaar Development reported property sales of AED 65.4 billion (US$ 17.8 billion) in 2024, reflecting a 75% increase compared to the previous year. The company’s revenue backlog reached AED 90.9 billion (US$ 24.7 billion), supporting future revenue growth. Total revenue for the year amounted to AED 19.1 billion (US$ 5.2 billion), up 61% from 2023, while net profit before tax increased by 20% to AED 10.2 billion (US$ 2.8 billion).

Throughout 2024, Emaar Development launched 62 projects across its master plans, further strengthening its presence in the market and reinforcing its commitment to shaping high-quality communities. The company also acquired 141 million square feet of prime development land, with a total development value of AED 96 billion.

Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, commented: "Our 2024 results are a testament to our focus on excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Every project we launch is about more than just real estate—it’s about building communities that enhance the lives of residents and contribute to Dubai’s global appeal."

He added: "By embracing technology and sustainability, we aim to redefine modern living while ensuring lasting value for our customers and stakeholders. Looking ahead to 2025, we will further strengthen our commitment to introducing new developments that align with our vision for sustainable urban growth, while supporting economic growth and nurturing the next generation of talent."

About Emaar Development PJSC:

Emaar Development is a developer of prime residential and commercial build-to-sell (BTS) assets in the UAE. The company is behind iconic freehold master-planned communities in Dubai, including Emirates Living, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Arabian Ranches, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai Hills Estate, Emaar South, Rashid Yachts & Marina, The Valley and The Oasis. It has delivered 74,000+ residential units since 2002. The company has a sales backlog of over AED 90.9 billion. It is a high cash flow generating business, highlighting the company's robust fundamentals with over 42,000 residential units under development to be delivered.

