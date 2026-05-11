• Revenue increased by 36% to AED 6.9 billion (US$ 1.9 billion)

• Revenue backlog grew by 35% to AED 134.6 billion (US$ 36.6 billion)

• EBITDA grew by 47% to AED 3.7 billion (US$ 1 billion), with an EBITDA margin of 54%



Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emaar Development PJSC (DFM: EMAARDEV), the UAE’s leading build-to-sell property developer and majority-owned subsidiary of Emaar Properties PJSC (DFM: EMAAR), reported a strong financial and operational performance for the first quarter of 2026 (January to March), supported by sustained demand across its developments, disciplined execution, and a resilient operating environment.



The company’s performance reflects continued confidence in Dubai’s real estate sector, supported by strong investor interest, a stable regulatory framework, and sustained demand across key segments.



Key Highlights of Q1 2026 Results:



Property Sales: Emaar Development recorded property sales of AED 20.1 billion (US$ 5.5 billion) an increase of 22% over Q1 2025 sales of AED 16.5 billion (US$ 4.5 billion), driven by demand across both established and newly launched communities.



Revenue Backlog: Enhanced by record sales during Q1 2026, revenue backlog stood at AED 134.6 billion (US$ 36.6 billion) as of 31 March 2026, reflecting growth of 35% from Q1 2025 and providing strong visibility on future revenues.



Revenue Growth: Emaar Development recorded revenue of AED 6.9 billion (US$ 1.9 billion) in Q1 2026, a 36% increase compared to Q1 2025.



Profitability: The company recorded net profit (after tax) of AED 3.5 billion (US$ 953 million) in Q1 2026; an increase of 49% as compared to Q1 2025. This reflects a net profit margin of 51%.



Customer Focus: Emaar Development continued to prioritise customer experience through quality delivery, innovative developments, and well-integrated community offerings. During this period, the company also supported residents during adverse weather conditions through proactive preparedness measures, responsive on-ground coordination, and efficient recovery efforts, reinforcing safety, minimising disruption, and strengthening community trust.



Sustainability: The company continued to advance sustainable development practices, including resource-efficient design, responsible material use, and targeted optimisation initiatives across its projects, in alignment with the Group’s decarbonisation strategy and Net Zero 2050 roadmap.



Development Activity and Project Launches

During the first quarter of 2026, construction across all ongoing projects progressed in line with schedules, underscoring the Company’s disciplined execution, strong governance, and continued focus on timely delivery. Building on this solid operational performance, Emaar launched 10 new residential projects across its master planned communities, further expanding its development pipeline and responding to evolving market demand.



The company continued to enhance its portfolio through new concepts and destinations, including The Heights Country Club & Wellness, a nature-led master-planned community centered on wellness, green living, and integrated lifestyle experiences, reinforcing its positioning in delivering differentiated residential offerings.



Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, said: "Our performance in the first quarter of 2026 reflects the strength and resilience of the UAE economy, which continues to provide a stable foundation despite broader regional volatility. The sustained confidence of our customers and investors enables us to maintain momentum, and we remain focused on delivering high-quality developments, operational discipline, and long-term value through a diversified and resilient business model."



For media queries: PR@emaar.ae

About Emaar Development PJSC:

Emaar Development is a developer of prime residential and commercial build-to-sell (BTS) assets in the UAE. The company is behind iconic freehold master-planned communities in Dubai, including Emirates Living, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Arabian Ranches, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai Hills Estate, Emaar South, Rashid Yachts & Marina, The Valley, The Oasis, Emaar Beachfront, Grand Polo Club & Resort and Heights Country Club & Wellness. It has delivered over 82,700 residential units since 2002. The company has a sales backlog of AED 134.6 billion. It is a high cash flow generating business, highlighting the company's robust fundamentals with ~53,000 residential units under development to be delivered.



For more information, please visit https://properties.emaar.com/en/investor-relations/emaar-development-pjsc/

