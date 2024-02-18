"Emaar Alex Developments" and "SIA Business Development" have signed contracts for the management, sale, and marketing of the "La Baia Sidi Abdel Rahman" project, with investments totaling 4 billion Egyptian pounds. This collaboration aims to strengthen their presence in the Egyptian real estate market.



Mohamed Elhanash, Chairman of the Board of Directors of "Emaar Alex Developments," revealed that the project's investment volume reached approximately 4 billion EGP over a period of three years. The project will be delivered in three phases during that period.



Ahmed El-Haddad, CEO of SIA Business Development, confirmed that the company's investment volume this year reached around 7 billion EGP, a significant increase compared to the previous year. The company has extensive experience in developing, managing, and marketing real estate projects in various sectors, including residential, tourism, and commercial projects.



The company has collaborated on several residential projects under the Ministry of Housing, as well as tourist projects located along different Egyptian coastlines such as Ras Sedr, Ain Sokhna, the North Coast, and Sharm El Sheikh. Additionally, the company is involved in developing and managing commercial, administrative, medical, and tourism centers in various areas, including the New Administrative Capital and the Fifth Settlement, all of which bear the unique "SIA" signature.



Sayed El-Roubi, one of the founders of SIA Business Development, stated that the collaboration between "Emaar Alex Developments" and "SIA" is an important step for both companies. "Emaar Alex Developments" is a leading company in the real estate development field with a remarkable track record of success, while "SIA" is a pioneer in developing, managing, and marketing real estate projects, boasting extensive experience in the industry. The cooperation between the two companies is expected to achieve great success, given their exceptional skills and expertise in their respective fields.



It is expected that this collaboration will contribute to increasing the business volume of both companies, as they recognize the importance of specialization. "SIA Business Development" has extensive experience in the fields of development, management, and marketing of real estate, and the collaboration with "Emaar Alex Developments" will help reach a larger customer base while enhancing the presence of both companies in the Egyptian real estate market. "Emaar Alex Developments" is a leading company in the real estate development field, enjoying a good reputation and credibility in all its previous projects. The latest project, "La Baia Sidi Abdel Rahman," stands out with its distinctive design, competitive prices, and prime location, which are all key strengths of the project.