Cairo: ELSEWEDY UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY (SUT) – POLYTECHNIC OF EGYPT, the first polytechnic university in Egypt, launches the Energy Engineering Technology Program in academic collaboration with ENI & EGAS & Under the auspices of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, & in partnership with top-ranked Italian University for the first time in Egypt.

This program offers scholarships that start from 20% to 100% for all applicants. The Energy Engineering Technology program is marked as a significant step forward for SUT in the field of Energy education.

The Energy Engineering Technology program is designed to equip students with the latest practices in the Energy sector. With a strong focus on renewable and alternative energy, as well as energy efficiency, the program aligns with global trends in de-carbonization and sustainability. By delving into areas such as the design and management of intricate energy systems, students are prepared to take on global leadership positions in addressing the challenges of climate change.

Mrs. Hanan ElRihany, CEO of ELSEWEDY ED Tech, stated that “The Energy Engineering Technology program offers an unparalleled opportunity for our students, thanks to the invaluable support of the government through the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and the collaboration with private sector entities like ENI and EGAS.

Mrs. ElRihany added “The involvement of industry experts will significantly elevate our students' qualifications and uncover new opportunities in the field of renewable energy, a sector of paramount importance both locally and internationally. At SUT- POLYTECHNIC EGYPT, we are dedicated to developing academic programs that are aligned with the most recent advancements and global trends, ensuring that we cultivate a generation of leaders capable of excelling in diverse fields.”

Mrs. ElRihany confirmed that the international polytechnic educational model of SUT- POLYTECHNIC OF EGYPT- will provide students with practical skills, industry partnerships, and advanced job prospects.

Mrs. ElRihany pointed out that SUT -POLYTECHNIC OF EGYPT- offers an educational model that emphasizes a 60% practical education that is accompanied by a certificate of recognition from Amity University in Dubai AUD. Amity University Dubai is an International Indian University that is considered a leading private multidisciplinary university that applies the Indian educational model. The educational model of SUT grants 4 academic degrees in 19 specializations across 6 fields, and offers 4-year bachelor’s degree in Engineering Technology (B.Tech).