Kia’s Green Light Project continues to drive community growth and self-reliance through sustainable projects worldwide

Since 2012, Kia has established 19 hubs across 15 countries, with 12 successfully transferred to local authorities

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Kia has established an IT education center in Bingerville, Côte d'Ivoire, under its Green Light Project (GLP) to provide essential digital skills and empower local youth. The center will run IT training programs for local youth through June 2027.

Under Kia’s vision to become a Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider, GLP delivers a range of programs and infrastructure to communities in need across sectors such as economy, education, healthcare, and environment, with a focus on nurturing sustainable growth and self-reliance.

The event was attended by Moussa Diarrassouba, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of the Family, Women, and Children, Broba Bi Daniel, Deputy Mayor of Bingerville, Djan N’goran Patrice, Deputy Mayor of Béttié, Soojin Jeon, Consul of Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Côte d’Ivoire, and Eunju Lee, Head of Sustainability Management Team at Kia.

This project in Côte d'Ivoire expects to resolve limited access to IT education and infrastructure in the country, enhance IT skills for youth, and reduce unemployment, ultimately.

The center's curriculum includes a six-month course, comprising four months of basic IT education followed by two months of specialized training. Participants will gain practical skills in IT areas while also receiving training geared toward employment and entrepreneurship.

Additionally, Kia plans to implement a mobile IT education program to reach young people in the remote region of Béttié, further expanding access to digital skills.

Since its launch in 2012, GLP has established schools, health centers, and vocational training facilities across 19 hubs in 15 countries, including Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Albania, and Vietnam, benefiting approximately a million people.

Kia has successfully transferred operational authority for 12 hubs in nine countries, including Tanzania, Malawi, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Uganda, to local governments and institutions, with plans to transfer the remaining seven hubs after project completion.

Kia emphasized that GLP demonstrates the company’s commitment to empowering communities through strengthening self-reliance by establishing infrastructure. The company also reaffirmed its dedication to addressing pressing social issues and working toward a sustainable future for the next generation.

In addition to GLP, Kia is actively engaged in various social contribution initiatives under its mission to "contribute to a safe, free, and sustainable life for humanity."

Notable projects include:

Green Trip, a project to enhance mobility rights and enable people with disabilities to travel freely.

Harmonium, a project for supporting multicultural youth’s social integration

Tidal Flat Vegetation Restoration, aimed at protecting coastal ecosystems by planting and studying salt-tolerant vegetation.

The Ocean Cleanup, a project to collect and recycle marine waste plastics

