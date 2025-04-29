Dubai, UAE – EquipmentsFinder.com is proud to announce the signing of an exclusive sales and after-sales agreement with Vibranium Group Ltd, the authorized dealer of Lonking Holdings, a global leader in construction machinery manufacturing, in the United Arab Emirates.

This strategic partnership is set to revolutionize the construction and industrial sectors across the UAE by offering streamlined access to Lonking Holdings' high-performance equipment, backed by comprehensive after-sales support to maximize performance and customer satisfaction.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Akilov Muzrab Khan, CEO of Vibranium Group Ltd, and Sufian Nadeem, CEO of EquipmentsFinder.com. The signing ceremony was also attended by Wajahat Ali Usmani, Chief Operating Officer of EquipmentsFinder.com.

"This agreement marks a major milestone in our mission to become the region’s most trusted platform for heavy equipment sourcing," said Sufian Nadeem, CEO of EquipmentsFinder.com. "By joining forces with Vibranium Group Ltd and Lonking Holdings, we are committed to delivering world-class machinery and exceptional service to businesses throughout the UAE."

Akilov Muzrab Khan, CEO of Vibranium Group Ltd, added:

"We are delighted to collaborate with EquipmentsFinder.com to extend the reach of Lonking Holdings’ industry-leading equipment across the UAE. Our clients can now expect not only a wider range of machinery but also unparalleled after-sales service and support."

This collaboration is poised to enhance equipment availability, streamline procurement processes, and raise customer service standards in the UAE’s construction and industrial sectors.

About EquipmentsFinder.com

EquipmentsFinder.com is a premier digital marketplace for heavy equipment across the Middle East, connecting buyers directly with top suppliers and manufacturers to simplify and optimize equipment sourcing and procurement.

About Vibranium Group Ltd

Vibranium Group Ltd is the exclusive authorized dealer of Lonking Holdings in the UAE, offering sales and full after-sales support for a wide range of construction and industrial machinery.

About Lonking Holdings

Established in 1993, Lonking Holdings Limited is one of China’s largest and most respected manufacturers of construction machinery, producing wheel loaders, excavators, forklifts, and road machinery with an extensive global distribution network.