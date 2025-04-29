Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Manama, Bahrain: Daleel, the Middle East’s leading personalized financial marketplace has announced it will integrate and showcase cryptocurrency products from Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume. Through the Binance Link Program, Daleel will be able to access the top 10 crypto trading pairs from the largest and most liquid crypto exchange.

Daleel will become the first financial marketplace in the Middle East to present and compare information on cryptocurrency products alongside traditional financial services such as credit cards, loans and mortgages.

This will ensure that users of Daleel’s platform benefit from greater choice, the ability to seamlessly explore and access a wider range of financial products, while bridging the gap between traditional banking and digital assets. Recent studies indicate that crypto adoption and demand is high in the region, with nearly a third of residents in the UAE alone already owning digital assets.

Tameem Al Moosawi, Binance Bahrain GM, commented: “Cryptocurrency is being embraced around the world and providing access and visibility to crypto within a marketplace alongside traditional financial services will further legitimize crypto as an asset class. By adding cryptocurrency into everyday financial decision-making, we’re not just offering more choice, we’re defining what the future of finance looks like for millions of customers across the Middle East.”

PK Shrivastava, CEO at Daleel said, “We’re proud to be the first Middle East marketplace to offer crypto pricing from Binance, the largest crypto exchange. Through Daleel, customers in the Middle East will be able to access transparent information about cryptocurrency right alongside more traditional financial products.”

As the leading financial marketplace in the region, Daleel has access to real consumer insight and requirements which can be utilized to enhance its offerings. Daleel will continue to explore opportunities to expand their offerings in the cryptocurrency space.

To find out more information, visit the Daleel website at www.getdaleel.com and download Get Daleel via the Google Play and Apple App Stores.

About Daleel

Daleel connects people with banks and financial services through an easy-to-use platform, powered by data and proprietary technology. It provides individuals with clear, personalized insights and simplifies financial decision making. For financial institutions, Daleel provides a cost-effective way to acquire more customers and create tailored products based on real data. Through this unified platform, Daleel improves financial experiences and outcomes for all.

Daleel is a marketplace registered and licensed in the UAE and Bahrain and provides services in accordance with local regulations.

