Morocco: The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) participated in “GITEX Africa Morocco 2025” for the second consecutive year as part of its unwavering commitment to advancing digital transformation and promoting digital inclusion globally.

The event, hosted in the city of Marrakesh from 14-16th April, featured a record-breaking participation of over 1,400 exhibitors from more than 130 countries, establishing itself as the largest platform for technology and innovation on the African continent.

A bilateral meeting between H.E. Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni, the Minister of Digital Transition and Administration Reform of the Kingdom of Morocco, and Ms. Hajar El Haddaoui, Director-General of the DCO, was held on the sidelines of “GITEX Africa Morocco 2025”, Her Excellency the minister highlighted two significant national projects that exemplify Morocco’s forward-looking digital strategy. The 2030 World Cup, which Morocco will co-host, represents not just a sporting event, but a transformative opportunity to accelerate infrastructure development, innovation, and digital services that enhance national pride and global connectivity. Additionally, the “One Million Jobs” initiative, developed in collaboration with the World Bank, aims to empower youth and stimulate inclusive economic growth through digital upskilling, entrepreneurship, and public-private partnerships.

Also, Ms. Hajar El Haddaoui, Director-General of the DCO, emphasized that the organization’s participation in this leading tech event reflects its keenness to support impactful digital initiatives and projects. She noted that challenges related to digital readiness remain significant, particularly in areas concerning future skills and cybersecurity.

"Studies indicate that around 39% of workers are expected to experience significant changes or obsolescence in their skillsets within the next five years. This poses real challenges in accessing job opportunities, financial services, and participating in the digital economy. Meanwhile, one-third of the global population remains offline—a serious digital gap that urgently needs to be addressed," stated Ms. El Haddaoui.

"During our visit to GITEX Africa, we witnessed an impressive level of innovation and entrepreneurship, with more than 200 startups showcasing cutting-edge tech solutions. It is imperative to transfer these successful models to our Member States while focusing on digital infrastructure development and strengthening cybersecurity capabilities to ensure a safe and innovation-friendly environment," she added.

Throughout its participation, the DCO highlighted and discussed a series of digital initiatives aimed at building digital capacities and empowering youth and women in fields such as Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity and e-commerce. The organization also emphasized support for national digital policies and opening new global market opportunities through cooperation with governments, the private sector, and civil society.

Initiatives highlighted include several cross-border initiatives recently endorsed at its fourth annual General Assembly in Jordan in February 2025: the DCO Entrepreneurship and Innovation Standard of Excellence, the AI Readiness Toolkit, the Framework for Strengthening National Agendas to Combat Online Misinformation, and the E-Waste Management Framework.

Attendance at GITEX Africa aligns with the strategic direction of the organization and its vision to build an inclusive and sustainable digital economy, through expanded international cooperation in supporting digital communities, especially in developing nations—by empowering youth, women, and entrepreneurs and facilitating their access to the digital tools and opportunities needed for growth and prosperity. Ensuring digital transformation remains a driver of economic and social development, at a time when global attention is increasingly turning toward Africa as a rising hub for technological innovation.

The DCO reiterates its commitment to working with international partners to ensure a fair, inclusive, and secure digital transformation that enables all individuals to benefit from the digital economy—and to contribute to building a prosperous and sustainable future for all.

About the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)

The Digital Cooperation Organization is the world's first standalone international intergovernmental organization focusing on the acceleration of the growth of an inclusive and sustainable digital economy. It is a global multilateral organization founded in November 2020 that aims to enable digital prosperity for all.

The DCO brings together the Ministries of Communications and Information Technology of its Member States, and is focused on empowering youth, women, and entrepreneurs, leveraging the accelerative power of the digital economy, and leapfrogging with innovation to drive economic growth and increase social prosperity.

The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) brings together ministries of communications and information technology in 16 countries: the Kingdom of Bahrain, the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the Republic of Cyprus, the Republic of Djibouti, the Republic of The Gambia, the Republic of Ghana, the Hellenic Republic (Greece), the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Sultanate of Oman, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Rwanda, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - collectively representing nearly $3.5 trillion in GDP and a market of nearly 800 million people, more than 70% of whom are under the age of 35.

Through cooperation and strategic dialogue, we drive the facilitation of mutually advantageous cross-border legislation. The DCO seeks to establish within its Member States the optimal infrastructure and policies for the rapid creation of inclusive and equitable digital economies within which all people, businesses, and societies can innovate and thrive. The DCO’s vision is to work towards a world in which every nation, business, and person has a fair opportunity to prosper in the digital economy.

In pursuit of the Member States’ common interests, the DCO works collaboratively with governments, the private sector, international organizations, NGOs, and civil society to enable more inclusive digital transformation and the growth of the digital economy.

The DCO’s key initiatives include programs to enhance cross-border data flows, promote market expansion for SMEs, empower digital entrepreneurs, and advance digital inclusion among women, and the youth, and other underrepresented populations.

More information about the DCO can be found at

www.DCO.org

www.twitter.com/DCOrg

www.linkedin.com/company/DCOrg

For media enquiries, please contact media@DCO.org