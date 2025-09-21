Cairo — Elsewedy EDTech and Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world’s lifelong learning company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to become official partners in Egypt, working together to enhance vocational education and skills-focused education.

ELSEWEDY EDTech intends to deliver Pearson’s globally recognized BTEC and Higher National qualifications in its established education centres across the country.

Pearson’s BTECs and Higher Nationals are developed and validated in partnership with educators, employers and governments to ensure that content reflects the needs of a workforce. They support learners with applied, hands-on learning experiences at every step of their career journey, whether they choose to take their skills straight into employment or to further and higher education.

Students in Egypt will have access to these qualifications at a range of levels, in subjects such as Engineering, Construction and Health and Social Care, furthering the country’s role as a regional hub for technical, vocational, and professional education.

The MoU also establishes a wider framework for the partners to explore further collaboration in secondary, technical, and higher education, supporting regional talent pipelines and industry-aligned education models.

The signing happened at Elsewedy Electric headquarter in the presence of Eng. Ahmed Elsewedy, President & CEO of Elsewedy Electric and Ms. Jane Baker, Vice President for UK and International BTECs and Higher Nationals at Pearson.

Commenting on the signing, Eng. Ahmed Elsewedy, President & CEO of Elsewedy Electric, added: “This strategic partnership with Pearson is a leap forward in our mission to deliver educational services across MENAT region. By combining SUTech’s understanding of regional market needs with Pearson’s world-class expertise, we are building an ecosystem that develops skilled talent while positioning Egypt as a hub for globally recognized, skills-based education. With BTEC programs, HNC/HND diplomas, PTE and VUE testing centers, and AI-powered assessments, we are delivering globally recognized pathways to education and employment while introducing innovative, personalized learning experiences.”

Jane Baker, Vice President for UK and International BTECs and Higher Nationals at Pearson, said: “We are proud to work alongside ELSWEDY EdTech to support their ambitious goals for skills based, project led education across Egypt and the region. BTEC and Higher Nationals are career-focused qualifications, aimed at equipping students with skills that international employers and universities value. This MOU marks the start of an exciting partnership, bolstering skills-focused education in the region.”

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at plc.pearson.com