Abdel Rahman El Sewedy: "The new investment with Gulf Data Hub is another milestone in our digital infrastructure expansion plan."

Al-Ashram: "Our joint venture aims at developing global carrier neutral data centers in Egypt and the Middle East, ensuring our regional long-standing leadership in storing sensitive data."

On the sidelines of the World Government Summit, Dubai - UAE, Elsewedy Data Centers, together with the Emirati Gulf Data Hub as they inked a Memorandum of Understanding to develop Africa's largest data center complex in Egypt and strengthen their bilateral cooperation in the field of information technology and digital infrastructure in the region.

The Ministry of Planning and Economic Development and Communications and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of Egypt witnessed the MoU was signed by Eng. Ahmed El Sewedy - Non Executive Chairman - Elsewedy Data Centers, and Mr. Tarek Mohammad Al Ashram - CEO and Founder of Gulf Data Hub, with the esteemed presence of H.E. Mr. Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi - Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Chairman of the Executive Office of the Government of Dubai, H.E. Mr. Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama - Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, H.E Dr. Hala El Said - Minister of Planning and Economic Development of Egypt, Mr. Amr Talaat Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Egypt and H.E. Mariam Khalifa Al Kaabi - Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Egypt.

The joint project aims at creating a USD 2.1 billion data centers hub, through developing 3 world-class data centers complexes split between 3 different locations across the country, with a total storage capacity of 192 megawatts, and a total power load of 300 megawatts in 5-7 years. The execution is planned to be through 4 stages. Each of the 3 avant-garde complexes will adopt Tier III standards - according to Uptime Institute classification.

Eng. Ahmed El Sewedy stated: “This project comes in line with Egypt's digital transformation, securing investments to the field of information technology. The project shall position our nation as a data storage and transfer hub, linking the Western and the Eastern countries with Africa, while leveraging natural and human resources, like available energy sources, equipped lands, and highly trained labor." He added: “Our partnership with Gulf Data Hub comes within our strategic plan of providing integrated projects and reliable energy solutions distinguished with efficient, eco-friendly and sustainable features to back Elsewedy Data Centers expansion, strategic, and future plans.”

Abdel Rahman El Sewedy – CEO - Elsewedy Data Centers, “Our investment with Gulf Data Hub is another milestone in our digital infrastructure expansion plan. We couldn’t have complemented our track record of successes without the unceasing support and sound guidance of the Egyptian government, along with The Egyptian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT)."

Mr. Tarek Al-Ashram, CEO of Gulf Data Hub, stated: “Elsewedy Data Centers and Gulf Data Hub's joint venture aims at providing a global carrier neutral data center in Egypt and the Middle East, ensuring our regional long-standing leadership in storing entities' sensitive data and mission critical equipment, to enable our customers to focus on their core business through credible performance measures. There is no doubt that our partnership with Elsewedy Data Centers will enable us to achieve our goal and reinforce our dedication to meeting the needs of each customer every time."

Cooperation will also take place between the data centers and all telecom operators and internet service providers in the Arab Republic of Egypt, the data centers will also be connected to the other data centers owned and operated by GDH in KSA, UAE and rest of their data centers globally to enhance their role as a connection point and a regional center for data. All data centers are green and will be licensed and certified by the LEED international organization concerned with preserving the environment.

This project is expected to attract many private sector companies, banks, ministries, local Egyptian government institutions, as well as many international companies.

