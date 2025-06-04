Dubai, UAE - Ctrl Alt, a leading tokenization infrastructure platform, has officially secured its license from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to operate as a Virtual Assets Service Provider (VASP). Notably, Ctrl Alt is the first VASP authorized to conduct issuer-related services. This milestone marks a significant step in Ctrl Alt’s global expansion and highlights its commitment to operating within robust regulatory frameworks.

Ctrl Alt has been granted a VARA license that allows the company to conduct licensed activities that include Broker-Dealer services and Issuer services. This is the first time VARA has granted a license that permits Issuer services, a monumental achievement for Ctrl Alt. This license allows Ctrl Alt to operate a full-stack, regulatory-compliant platform for the creation, management and distribution of tokenized real-world assets and ARVA tokens. This was most recently demonstrated through Ctrl Alt’s partnership with the Dubai Land Department on their Real Estate Tokenization Project, where Ctrl Alt created the framework to mint and place real estate tokens on-chain.

Dubai has rapidly emerged as a global hub for innovation and digital assets and is often seen as a global leader in tokenization. Driven by a progressive approach to regulation and a forward-looking strategic vision, the Emirate has cemented its position as a global hub for digital and financial innovation. Since its inception in 2022, VARA has played a pivotal role in contributing to the growth of Dubai’s digital economy and was a key factor in Ctrl Alt’s decision to establish itself in the region back in 2024.

“We are proud to receive our VARA license and establish fully regulated operations in the UAE,” said Matt Ong, Founder and CEO at Ctrl Alt. “This achievement reflects our commitment to long-term regulatory alignment as we power the infrastructure for the next generation of financial products.”

“Securing our VARA license marks a pivotal moment not just for Ctrl Alt, but for the broader digital asset ecosystem in the region,” said Robert Farquhar, Head of MENA at Ctrl Alt. “Dubai’s progressive regulatory environment provides a strong foundation for innovation in tokenization and we’re proud to contribute to that vision by delivering secure, compliant tokenization infrastructure for real-world asset issuance.”

With this approval, Ctrl Alt becomes part of a growing ecosystem of licensed VASPs in one of the world’s most forward-thinking regulatory environments for Web3 and digital asset innovation.

About Ctrl Alt

Ctrl Alt is a leading tokenization infrastructure platform, combining blockchain technology with expert financial engineering to deliver tailored, compliant solutions in the alternative assets space. As of May 1, 2025, Ctrl Alt has tokenized over $295 million in assets, spanning real estate, private credit, funds, litigation finance and more.

With offices in the UAE, the UK and Ireland, the Ctrl Alt team is composed of top-tier financial and technology experts including alumni from Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, UBS and Revolut.

For further information, visit www.ctrl-alt.co or contact info@ctrl-alt.co.

Ctrl Alt Solutions DMCC is licensed by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (reference: VL/25/05/002) as a Broker-Dealer and as an Issuer. Our principal office is located at Level No 12, Uptown Tower, Dubai.

Virtual Assets may lose their value in full or in part, and are subject to extreme volatility. Investors in Virtual Assets can lose all their money and do not benefit from any form of financial protection.