The ongoing development of Saudi Vision 2030 is unlocking industry opportunities and accelerating cross-border cooperation with international investors, particularly in the rapidly growing capital markets sector.

In collaboration with CMF Hong Kong, co-hosted by Saudi Tadawul Group and HKEX, ewpartners co-organized a luncheon that brought together over 100 key figures from government, investment, and entrepreneurial sectors across Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, and China.

The new ewpartners office in Hong Kong was officially opened, with Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu highlighting the city’s strategic role as a bridge between Asia and the Middle East, fostering innovation and growth.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Driven by Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, industrial growth has accelerated, fostering stronger cross-border cooperation, particularly with Asia. The capital markets between Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, and China have witnessed unprecedented vitality, with landmark deals such as CATL’s $5.3 billion IPO and BYD’s HK$43.5 billion H-share placement attracting substantial participation from Middle Eastern investors. Additionally, the Premia BOCHK Saudi Arabia Government Sukuk ETF began trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, a significant development announced during the second edition of CMF Hong Kong.

During CMF Hong Kong, the luncheon co-hosted by ewpartners, CMF Hong Kong, Saudi Tadawul Group (STG), and HKEX marked a key milestone in strengthening capital market ties between Asia and the Middle East. Over 100 key representatives from government agencies, investment institutions, and entrepreneurs from Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong attended the event. The opening of ewpartners' new Hong Kong office was the main highlight of the luncheon, with Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu emphasizing the city's strategic role as a bridge between Asia and the Middle East, driving innovation and growth.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu graciously provided the following message for the opening of ewpartners’ Hong Kong office: “Fostering Strategic Partnerships across Borders, Driving Innovation, Growth, and Prosperity.” This message reflects Hong Kong’s commitment to serving as the premier platform connecting Asia and the Middle East.

Mohammed Al-Rumaih, CEO of Saudi Exchange, stated, “We are seeing strong growth in the Saudi capital markets, with record IPOs and increased investor participation, reinforcing our position as a leading global exchange. The Saudi-Hong Kong collaboration is key to this success, exemplified by Sahm Capital, supported by ewpartners, becoming one of Saudi Arabia’s fastest-growing fintech companies.”

Dr. Bernard Chan, Acting Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, highlighted Hong Kong’s unique position as a global business hub, offering a mix of international and China advantages. “With the rule of law, free capital flow, a competitive tax system, and world-class infrastructure, Hong Kong provides unmatched benefits for businesses worldwide, including those from the Middle East.”

Cliff Chau, Managing Partner of ewpartners, said, “Since our 2017 launch in Saudi Arabia, ewpartners has successfully bridged capital and expertise between Asia and the Middle East through over 20 projects. Our Hong Kong office will drive cross-regional collaboration, innovation, and growth, aligning with Hong Kong’s role as a ‘super connector.’ We’re excited to contribute to the ongoing success of Asia-Middle East cooperation.”

With eight years of experience, ewpartners has formed strategic partnerships with leading Hong Kong-based tech companies, including Alibaba Cloud (HKG:9988), J&T Express (HKG:1519), and Leshines, a Lenovo supply chain arm (HKG:0992). These collaborations support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, enabling businesses to leverage Hong Kong’s strategic position and technology to create new industry opportunities in partnership with Saudi Arabia. These insights were outlined in ewpartners’ whitepaper, Asia to Arabia: Strategic Investment Pathways in the GCC, released during the luncheon.

The event highlights a new chapter in deepening ties between Asia and the Middle East, with Hong Kong emerging as a key investment and innovation hub, and ewpartners positioned as a central player in this transformation.

About ewpartners

ewpartners (formerly eWTP Arabia Capital) is an international investment firm specialising in cross-border investments between Asia and the Middle East. Backed by Sovereign Wealth Funds and investors from ASIA and the GCC, the firm has been active in Saudi Arabia since 2017 and was the first investment firm to launch a cross-border platform between the Kingdom and China.

Headquartered in Riyadh, ewpartners focuses on building value across borders by establishing strategic partnerships with exceptional companies. Our team's expertise in shaping innovative conducive policy frameworks can support governments in fostering economic transformation and diversification driven by innovation and technology.

We are committed to investing in, supporting, and growing successful businesses across the Asia and Middle East regions, with a focus on key industries and themes such as digital infrastructure & solutions, advanced manufacturing & energy transition, and logistics & consumer enablement.

To Access White Paper: https://qrco.de/bg1gMp