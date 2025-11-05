Cairo – ÈLM Developments has announced the signing of an agreement with Consolidated Contractors Company Egypt (CCC Egypt), valued at EGP 3.5 billion in construction works, under which CCC Egypt will serve as the main contractor responsible for executing the full scope of construction for the ÈLM Tree project in 6th of October City. This partnership underscores ÈLM’s commitment to delivering the project in line with the highest quality and efficiency standards, with a strong focus on engineering excellence and construction precision.

The agreement was signed during an official ceremony hosted by ÈLM Developments, attended by Dr. Yasser Abdel Maksoud, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of ÈLM Developments, and Eng. Mohamed Tarek, CEO of CCC Egypt, alongside senior executives from both companies. The two sides emphasized that the agreement represents a model of synergy between modern development vision and long-standing construction expertise, with a shared focus on quality and advanced engineering techniques.

The ÈLM Tree project is strategically located in the northern expansions of 6th of October City, spanning 58 acres, with more than 80% of the total area dedicated to green spaces and open areas. The project features a main frontage stretching 1,151 meters along Boulevard Axis (approximately one kilometer). ÈLM Tree offers low-density residential units, including apartments and duplexes, along with a fully serviced commercial and administrative zone spanning 26 acres that will be officially announced soon, as well as a social club that includes a swimming pool, padel court, football field, and children’s area, all developed with a strong focus on construction quality and attention to detail across all facilities and infrastructure.

Consolidated Contractors Company Egypt (CCC Egypt), a subsidiary of the Consolidated Contractors Group Offshore (CCC), is one of the leading integrated construction companies in the Arab world. The company boasts over 70 years of experience, having completed more than 1,500 projects across over 50 countries, with a total project value exceeding USD 300 billion. Today, CCC employs more than 70,000 professionals worldwide. CCC is renowned for adopting the latest technological solutions and advanced project management and civil engineering methods. With a strong track record in delivering major projects with precision and efficiency, the company has gained extensive expertise in complex sites and advanced construction challenges, making it an ideal partner to ensure the successful execution of the ÈLM Tree project in line with the highest international standards.

Among its most notable projects in Egypt are City Centre Almaza, CityGate New Cairo in Fifth Settlement, the St. Regis and Sheraton Heliopolis hotels, Four Seasons Madinaty, and the New Alamein Towers. CCC’s experience also spans large-scale projects in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Central Asian countries, reflecting its ability to deliver world-class developments across diverse markets.

Commenting on the signing, Dr. Yasser Abdel Maksoud, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of ÈLM Developments, said: “This agreement with CCC Egypt marks a pivotal milestone in ÈLM’s journey to establish itself as a new real estate developer with a bold vision in the Egyptian market. Since our inception, we have been guided by a clear goal: to create projects that embody an integrated philosophy combining quality of life, innovative design, and sustainability. ÈLM Tree brings this vision to life as our true starting point. We were keen to select a strategic location in 6th of October City, one of Egypt’s fastest-growing urban areas, offering a well-developed infrastructure and an ideal connection to Greater Cairo.”

He added: “Our choice of CCC as the project’s contractor stems from our firm belief in the importance of partnering with an entity that brings global execution experience and a solid reputation for quality, accuracy, and reliability. We are not simply looking for a builder but for an execution partner who can turn our vision into a tangible reality, sharing our ambition to create a fully integrated living experience that meets the aspirations of the new generation and adds lasting value to both the community and the location.”

From his side, Eng. Mohamed Tarek, CEO of CCC Egypt, commented: “This agreement with ÈLM Developments represents a key collaboration that brings together CCC’s long-standing construction expertise and ÈLM’s modern development vision. It sets the stage for new benchmarks of quality and innovation in Egypt’s real estate sector. We are proud to lead the construction of ÈLM Tree, a project that redefines integrated urban living through its contemporary design and commitment to sustainability and residents’ comfort. With over seven decades of experience delivering major projects worldwide, CCC is fully committed to applying the highest standards of precision, quality, and on-time delivery, ensuring the project is completed according to plan and in full alignment with ÈLM’s vision, making it a standout addition to 6th of October’s urban landscape and to Egypt’s real estate market as a whole.”

It is worth noting that ÈLM Developments was established in 2024, and ÈLM Tree is among its first flagship projects in the Egyptian market, marking a major step toward realizing its vision of developing fully integrated communities that redefine modern living through a balance of luxury and sustainability. The company’s strategy centers on creating added value at every stage of development, from selecting premium locations and adopting innovative architectural designs to executing projects according to international standards that enhance residents’ comfort and overall quality of life. Through its partnerships with leading local and international firms, ÈLM Developments aims to set new benchmarks in Egypt’s real estate sector, where innovation, efficiency, and social and environmental responsibility go hand in hand.