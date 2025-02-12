Riyadh, KSA - Elm, a leading digital solutions provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lean Business Services to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector and related industries through a wide array of innovative digital services and products.

The MoU was signed by Mohammed Al-Omair, CEO of Elm, and Mohannad Al-Rasheed, CEO of Lean Business Services, during the LEAP 2025 conference, which is being held from February 9 to 12, 2025. The strategic partnership with Lean, a key provider of digital healthcare solutions, highlights Elm’s commitment to fostering collaboration with local businesses and providing digital solutions that boost productivity and competitiveness. This further aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy, which aims to develop the digital economy and drive technological transformation across multiple sectors.

The MoU outlines two primary areas of collaboration. The initial focus is on maximising the potential of existing products through joint research and development (R&D) to enhance efficiency and unlock greater value. The second focuses on exploring new opportunities to create joint solutions that support the healthcare ecosystem and other economic sectors, driving seamless integration and sustainable growth.

Majid bin Saad Al Arifi, the official spokesman and CEO Vice President of the Marketing Sector at Elm, stated: “The latest MoU signifies a major step in our ongoing mission to speed up digital transformation, provide cutting-edge solutions that enhance digital infrastructure, and maximise efficiency across various industries.”

He continued: “Through this partnership, we aim to empower government and private sector entities, capitalising on opportunities in integrated e-services and technology project management. With a proven track record of delivering exceptional, high-quality services, Elm continues to position itself as a trusted partner for both private and public sectors.”

Furthermore, the MoU underscores Elm’s dedication to expanding its reach and strengthening its leadership in the digital solutions sector. Aligned with Elm’s 2025-2028 strategy, which aims to foster technological innovation and enhance Saudi Arabia's economic development and digital transformation, the new partnership is anticipated to drive Elm's ongoing growth.

