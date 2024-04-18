Dubai, UAE – Ellyse Management, a distinguished agency specializing in comprehensive brand management and strategic public relations, is thrilled to announce its appointment as the official PR Agency for Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek.

With a reputation for excellence in the realm of hospitality and beyond, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek has chosen Ellyse Management to oversee its public relations endeavors. This partnership marks an exciting collaboration between two entities dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences and fostering meaningful connections.

Ellyse Management brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in elevating brands through strategic communication and media relations. With a keen understanding of the hospitality industry landscape, Ellyse Management is poised to amplify the unique offerings and captivating experiences offered by Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek.

"We are honored to be selected as the PR Agency for Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek," said Elvira Jain, Managing Director at Ellyse Management. "Our team is committed to leveraging our expertise and resources to showcase the hotel's distinctive charm and world-class amenities to a global audience."

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek is an iconic landmark situated in the heart of Dubai's historic district. Boasting unparalleled views of the stunning Dubai Creek and offering unparalleled hospitality, the hotel is renowned for its luxurious accommodations, exceptional dining options, and state-of-the-art facilities.

"We are delighted to partner with Ellyse Management as our PR Agency," said Shayne Monasterio, Head of Marketing and Public Relations at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek. "Their dedication to excellence and strategic approach to public relations align perfectly with our vision for the hotel. We look forward to a successful collaboration that will elevate our brand and showcase the best of what we have to offer."

For media enquiries, please contact: Lloyd@ellysemanagement.com

ABOUT ELLYSE MANAGEMENT

Ellyse Management is a distinguished agency specializing in comprehensive brand management and strategic public relations. With a wealth of expertise and a proven track record, we excel in elevating brands through meticulous strategic communication and adept media relations. Our tailored approach ensures that each client receives personalized solutions that drive impactful results and enhance their brand visibility and reputation. With a deep understanding of market dynamics and consumer behavior, we navigate the evolving landscape to deliver innovative strategies that resonate with target audiences and drive business growth.

ABOUT RADISSON BLU

Radisson Blu is an upper upscale hotel brand that delivers positive and personalized service in stylish spaces. Characterized by attention to small details and the Yes I Can! service philosophy, Radisson Blu hotels are designed to make a big difference and inspire unforgettable experiences with every stay. Through personalized service and local nuances, each stay at a Radisson Blu hotel becomes a true meaningful and memorable experience. Radisson Blu hotels can be found in major cities, key airport gateways, and leisure destinations. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson Blu by participating in Radisson Rewards, an international loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson Blu is part of the Radisson family of brands, which also includes Radisson Collection, art’otel Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

