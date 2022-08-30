Ellington’s Kensington Waters has won across three categories

Dubai, UAE: Ellington Properties, Dubai’s leading and award-winning design-led boutique developer, has won four awards from the Arabian Property Awards which supports and rewards excellence in the real estate industry.

Kensington Waters has won three awards for the categories of Architecture Multiple Residence for Dubai, Bathroom Design for Dubai, and Residential Interior Show Home for Dubai. Belgravia III was also awarded for the category of Residential Development 20+ Units.

Nitin Bhatnagar, Co-Founder and President of Ellington Properties, said: “We are proud that our projects have yet again been recognised at the Arabian Property Awards. It is a testament to our signature Ellington design and our commitment to building high-quality homes that our projects continue to win these awards.”

Located in Mohammed bin Rashid City and inspired by the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Kensington Waters promises a ‘new wave of living’ through its focus on sustainability and wellness. Offering ample natural light and ventilation, fitness-focused amenities, socialising and entertainment spaces, the project is set amidst lush parklands. Thoughtfully designed, the community has a total of only 277 bespoke studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences.

Belgravia III is Ellington’s third project in its Belgravia series and is located in the family friendly community of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). With 224 spacious studios, one- and two- bedroom apartments, Belgravia III is designed with community living in mind. The lobby features high-end aspects including sculptures from local artists and dynamic lighting while the residents’ lounge includes a pool area, a seating area, and a small cinema for residents to enjoy.

The Arabian Property Awards are open to residential and commercial property professionals. They celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry.

Ellington Properties has a varied portfolio of award-winning projects including Belgravia and Belgravia II, Belgravia Square, Belgravia Heights I, Eaton Place, and Somerset Mews, all located in JVC; DT1 in Downtown Dubai as well as Wilton Terraces, and Wilton Park Residences.