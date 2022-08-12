The new project will be developed under the Ellington brand

Dubai, UAE: Ellington Properties, Dubai’s leading and award-winning design-led boutique developer, has partnered with Sol Properties, the real estate development arm of Bhatia Group, to jointly develop a new residential project in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), under the Ellington brand.

The jointly developed project will span four residential floors in addition to the ground floor. It will provide residents with the high-quality resort-like amenities including a paddle tennis court, a swimming pool with a jacuzzi, a pool for kids, a table tennis activity area, a kids’ play area, a barbeque and dining area, a fitness centre, and many more.

Located in the popular, family-oriented area of JVC, in the heart of new Dubai, the new project adds to Ellington’s portfolio of eleven developments in the Jumeriah district.

Ajay Bhatia, CEO of Sol Properties, said: “This partnership with Ellington Properties is a natural fit with our vision and philosophy as we continue to innovate in the property development sector and enrich people’s lives for the better with our unique approach to phenomenal living. We are excited to be working with Ellington on this project.”

Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Ellington Properties, said: “We are delighted to partner with Sol Properties on this new project in JVC. We will combine our passion and expertise to develop a new residential development with Ellington’s signature amenities. Together, we share a goal to elevate people’s lifestyles through developing beautiful, high-quality homes and building thriving communities.”

Sol Properties is a well-established property developer bringing four decades of experience with more than 250 projects, including residential, hospitality, retail and commercial developments.

Ellington Properties has a varied portfolio of award-winning projects including Belgravia and Belgravia II, Belgravia Square, Belgravia Heights I, Eaton Place, and Somerset Mews, all located in JVC; DT1 in Downtown Dubai as well as Wilton Terraces, and Wilton Park Residences.