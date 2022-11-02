The project underlines Ellington Properties’ commitment to delivering high-quality residential projects

Dubai, UAE: Ellington Properties, Dubai’s leading and award-winning design-led boutique developer, has today begun the handover of its Harrington House project in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). The residential project, which was launched last year, was completed ahead of schedule.

Inspired by the beauty and serenity of the Arabian desert, Harrington House embodies a holistic and balanced approach to urban living through a slew of interwoven elements that cater to a happy and healthy lifestyle. The project underlines Ellington Properties’ commitment to delivering high-quality residential projects with a curated lifestyle, creating long-term value.

Harrington House features 92 residential units comprising studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. The development has been designed with resort-like amenities to enhance residents' wellbeing and quality of life, with a swimming pool, outdoor greenspace, a fitness studio with precision state-of-the-art equipment and views of the pool and courtyard, as well as spa-inspired changing rooms with steam showers.

Residents will also benefit from a two-story terraced courtyard with a stunning wooden feature staircase, an outdoor barbeque and entertainment space, an indoor and outdoor kids’ play area with sustainable finishes and Montessori-inspired features, and a lobby and lounge area with hotel-style furnishing and a concierge. Ellington Properties has also specially commissioned artwork to be displayed throughout Harrington House through Ellington Art Foundation which aims to promote Dubai-based artists.

Ellington Properties has a varied portfolio of award-winning projects including Belgravia and Belgravia II, Belgravia Square, Belgravia Heights I, Eaton Place, and Somerset Mews, all located in JVC; DT1 in Downtown Dubai as well as Wilton Terraces, and Wilton Park Residences.

