Fractional ownership starts from AED 2,000, backed by official certification and powered by blockchain technology

The unit sold out within one minute of launch, reflecting strong market appetite for fractional ownership

This collaboration aligns with national efforts to redefine property ownership models and expand opportunities for a new generation of tech-savvy investors

Dubai, UAE – Ellington Properties, Dubai's leading design-led real estate developer, has announced its support for the emirate's second tokenized property initiative, reinforcing its commitment to innovative real estate solutions. As part of this milestone project, Ellington has contributed a residential unit at Kensington Waters, a premium development located in Mohammed Bin Rashid City, enabling fractional ownership through secure, blockchain-based digital tokenization.

The initiative marks a significant step forward in democratizing real estate investment. With investment entry points starting from AED 2,000, tokenized shares of the unit at the Kensington Waters offer broader, more inclusive access to Dubai’s thriving property market. Moreover, each share is backed by official certification and powered by blockchain technology, ensuring transparency and security.

Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder of Ellington Properties, said: Supporting this transformative national initiative reflects our commitment to innovation and to making design-led real estate more accessible. We believe real estate tokenization is a major leap forward in reshaping how people interact with and invest in property, and we are proud to be among the first developers in Dubai to embrace it.”

This collaboration not only reinforces Ellington’s forward-thinking approach but also supports Dubai’s broader vision of solidifying its position as a leading hub for the world’s most thriving digital economy. By supporting the integration of blockchain technology with real estate, Ellington Properties aims to redefine property ownership models and expand opportunities for a new generation of tech-savvy investors.

The selected property, Kensington Waters, exemplifies Ellington’s commitment to thoughtful design and modern living. Recently handed over, the development is inspired by the natural elements of water, echoing wellness, health, and happiness, offering a haven of beauty in the heart of Mohammed Bin Rashid City.

