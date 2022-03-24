Amr Khalifa, ElKhalifa Group Chairman, said that the company plans to expand during the coming period in western Cairo region, specifically in October Gardens and Sheikh Zayed Cities, as the company is currently implementing projects with total investments in the two cities amounting about 650 million pounds.

He pointed that the company is studying expansion in Ain Sukhna by launching a new project next year, in order to diversify its investment portfolio and meet the demands of its clients, in addition to the existence of distinguished investment opportunities in Ain Sukhna and presence of many clients desires to be there permanently and not only during the summer season.

He explained that the group is close to settle the conditions of clients of Al-Ahram Gardens project, as the conditions of about 70% of the clients were settled, after the project stopped working as a result of stopping construction in the area, which are conditions beyond the company's control, assuring that commitment with clients and restoring their rights is point that has not been waived in order to maintain a strong and transparent relationship with clients.

He added that the company started its work in Al-Ahram Gardens in July 2017 till 2020, then moved to other areas, as the group includes 4 companies, including two real estate development companies, a company specialized in decoration and finishing ArtDeco, and a real estate marketing company that works with innovative marketing mechanisms in real estate market.

He pointed that the company is implementing two projects in Sheikh Zayed, as the land for the first project was obtained in 2021, and the second project was obtained earlier this year, and the first project is residential and includes villas with various sizes, and the second project includes also villas and a commercial area within the project.

He assured that the company keens on continuing expansion in Sheikh Zayed, due to the characteristics of West Cairo region, which is distinguished by the presence of strong demand, diversity in residential segments and the need for housing, which makes it a promising market for real estate investor, and the development implemented by the state in the West Cairo region makes it a destination for investors and clients to benfit of the advantages of this development.

He pointed that the group seeks to present innovative ideas that combine originality and sophistication and provide the necessary needs for its clients, as the company is also working on developing a comprehensive strategy for the future of real estate market in Egypt, aiming to present the best quality at an affordable price and forming a long-term partnership relationship with its clients.

