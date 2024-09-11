Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Elite Group Holding proudly announces its formation as a UAE-based conglomerate dedicated to excellence and innovation across multiple industries. Driven by visionary expansion plans, the group will continue to expand across different industries and is expected to include over 20 strategically located facilities across the UAE towards the end of 2024, encompassing Automotive, E-commerce, Real Estate & Contracting, and Investments.

Elite Group Holding began with a dream in the heart of Dubai, a city renowned for its dynamic growth and boundless opportunities. The founders envisioned creating a conglomerate that would redefine standards across multiple industries. With a passion for excellence and an unwavering commitment to integrity, they embarked on a journey that would soon establish Elite Group Holding as a beacon of innovation and quality.

The journey started in the early 2000s with a modest car dealership. The founders recognised the burgeoning demand for luxury vehicles in the region and aimed to meet it with unparalleled service and the finest automobiles. Their dedication paid off as the dealership rapidly gained a stellar reputation, laying the foundation for The Elite Cars. Today, The Elite Cars stands as a testament to our commitment to quality, reliability, performance, and customer satisfaction.

Building on the success of The Elite Cars, the founders envisioned a diversified enterprise. They believed that true success lay in creating a multifaceted business that could thrive in various sectors.

With a vision to become a global leader across all its sectors, Elite Group Holding partners with companies and brands both regionally and internationally. By serving as the brands’ representative, they effectively expand the brands’ presence and influence in the region. Such brand partners include Jetour and Zenvo from the automotive industry among others.

Registered in the prestigious Abu Dhabi Global Market, Elite Group Holding represents a consolidation of decades of expertise from diverse industries. Each business within the group brings a wealth of experience supported by a leadership team with deep expertise and a proven track record in their respective sectors. Committed to fostering sustainability, Elite Group Holding integrates environmentally responsible practices across all its operations, reinforcing its dedication to a sustainable future.

The vision behind the creation of a conglomerate like Elite Group Holding was to become a one-stop, comprehensive partner for clients. The synergy within the group stems from a shared goal of striving for excellence, with each industry contributing its own unique value proposition. The relationship between partners is based on transparent reliability and the inherent quality of being a forward-thinking, guiding force.

Elite Group Holding’s story is not just about growth but about contributing positively to the region’s economic development and setting new benchmarks in every sector they operate in. As the group continues to expand, it remains dedicated to integrity, transparency, and forward-thinking leadership. By collaborating with global brands and partners, the group drives innovation and delivers exceptional value across its operations.

For more information about Elite Group Holding and its portfolio of businesses, please visit https://elitegroupholding.com

MEDIA CONTACT

SOAR PR (www.soar-pr.com)

Honour Chokote | honour@soar-pr.com

Shanti Sadhwani | shanti@soar-pr.com

About Elite Group Holding

Elite Group Holding is a versatile conglomerate committed to excellence and innovation across Automotive, e-commerce, Investments, and Real Estate & Contracting. With a strategic expansion strategy, we now operate over 20 facilities in the UAE. Our cohesive approach across industries underscores our dedication to being a unified, forward-thinking leader, setting new benchmarks for innovation and client service in the global market.