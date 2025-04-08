Dubai, UAE – Elite Group Holding, the exclusive partner of Jetour UAE, is propelling the brand’s rapid expansion, achieving an impressive 230% year-on-year growth from 2023 to 2024. Since its successful entry into the UAE market, Jetour has strengthened its market share, expanded its customer base, and solidified its presence as a leading SUV brand in the region.

This exceptional growth is driven by Jetour’s commitment to delivering high-performance, adventure-ready vehicles tailored to the discerning needs of the UAE market. Jetour has significantly expanded its physical presence with a strategic focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and accessibility. The recent launch of its showroom in Deira joins other locations in Al Quoz and Abu Dhabi, with more to come across the Emirates, further enhancing its reach and service capabilities.

Building on this momentum, Jetour is expanding its acclaimed T-Series lineup with the introduction of the T2 iDM, a plug-in hybrid variant of the widely praised T2. This latest model seamlessly integrates intelligent energy management systems, offering an optimal balance between fuel efficiency and off-road performance. Additionally, the Jetour T1, originally previewed in December 2024, is already making an impact on UAE roads, further diversifying the brand’s SUV offerings to cater to a broad spectrum of drivers.

Jesico Gonsalves, General Manager, Jetour UAE, commented: “The remarkable reception of Jetour in the UAE underscores the brand’s ability to meet the expectations of modern drivers. Our growth reflects the trust our customers place in us and the strength of our strategic partnership with Elite Group Holding. With continuous investment in product innovation and customer engagement, we remain dedicated to redefining the SUV landscape in the UAE.”

As Jetour continues to expand, the brand remains committed to introducing cutting-edge automotive solutions that balance performance, sustainability, and versatility. Supported by Elite Group Holding’s expertise and strategic direction, Jetour is poised to reinforce its leadership in the SUV segment, offering an exceptional driving experience backed by an industry-leading 10-year/1 million KM warranty.

With an unwavering focus on innovation and customer-centric growth, Jetour is set to shape the future of the UAE’s SUV market, delivering adventure-ready vehicles that resonate with today’s drivers.

About Elite Group Holding

Elite Group Holding is a powerhouse of innovation and excellence, driving the future of Automotive, E-commerce, Investments, and Real Estate & Contracting in the UAE. Committed to setting new industry benchmarks, the group has forged exclusive partnerships with world-renowned automotive brands, including Jetour, Soueast, and Zenvo, solidifying its position as a market leader. Through The Elite Cars, its multi-brand luxury showroom, and ART Elite Car Rental, a premier leasing destination for top-of-the-line vehicles, Elite Group Holding delivers an unparalleled automotive experience—from seamless vehicle selection to premium after-sales support.

Beyond the automotive sector, the group excels in specialised contracting services through ZRT Contracting and leverages cutting-edge e-commerce solutions, reinforcing its dedication to technological advancement and customer-centric innovation.

As part of an ambitious expansion strategy, Elite Group Holding is on track to establish over 20 strategically located facilities across the UAE, further strengthening its impact and shaping the future of key industries in the region.