Dubai, UAE – Elite Group Holding Ltd. and SOUEAST Motor marked an important milestone in their collaborative journey by signing a strategic partnership agreement. This significant partnership formalised on August 7 at the prestigious Bvlgari Yacht Club, celebrated a remarkable milestone for the group and the automotive brand.

SOUEAST Motor's entry into the UAE with Elite Group Holding is set to introduce a new standard of premium mobility solutions with its "EASE YOUR LIFE" proposition, which prioritises stylish design, comfortable driving, and advanced technology. Featuring the latest powertrains and new energy technology, the vehicles boast high power, an intelligent chassis, and a versatile interior cockpit for superior comfort and adaptability.

With the expertise of a top-tier R&D team and a world-class supply chain, SOUEAST Motor is set to introduce 13 cutting-edge models over the next five years. These offerings will include ICE, PHEV, and BEV options, covering a range of SUVs and sedans aimed at diverse global markets from B to D segments.

“This partnership with SOUEAST Motor aligns seamlessly with our mission to deliver exceptional automotive solutions to our discerning clientele that prioritise convenience and comfort. We take pride in being one step ahead, launching and bringing to market brands that resonate with the evolving trends and preferences,” said Mr. Tamer Abu Khalaf, Partner, Elite Group Holding.

“We are excited to join forces with Elite Group Holding to introduce SOUEAST Motor to the rapidly growing UAE automotive market. This collaboration is a strategic priority for us, reflecting our commitment to serving this robust region with advanced automotive technology. By working together, we aim to deliver innovative and user-centric vehicles that resonate with the needs of families and individuals in the UAE.” commented Mr Ke Chuandeng, Vice President of SOUEAST Motor.

Founded in 1995, SOUEAST Motor is renowned for its diverse portfolio of SUV and sedan vehicles that cater to the fast-paced lives of modern urbanites. Their technology enhances the customer journey and daily life, offering excellent products and services based on user-oriented thinking.

About Elite Group Holding:

Elite Group Holding is a UAE-based conglomerate committed to excellence and innovation across Automotive, E-commerce, Investments, and Real Estate & Contracting. With visionary expansion plans, the group will continue to expand across different industries and is expected to include over 20 strategically located facilities across the UAE towards the end of 2024.



About SOUEAST Motor:

Founded in 1995, SOUEAST Motor was among the earliest automobile companies in China. Derived from the words “SOUL” and “EASE TO YOU,” SOUEAST cars are crafted to offer relaxation and convenience. Emphasising stylish design, comfortable driving, and advanced technology with their "EASE YOUR LIFE" proposition, these vehicles are designed to enhance driving experiences and make every journey more enjoyable.